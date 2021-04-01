HBO Releases ‘Mare of Easttown’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, HBO launched a trailer for “Mare of Easttown,” and Combate Americas introduced a partnership with Univision.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO launched a trailer for “Mare of Easttown,” the seven-part restricted collection premiering April 18 on HBO. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates an area homicide as life crumbles round her, with Craig Zobel directing. “Mare of Easttown” is created and written by Brad Ingelsby and in addition stars Julianne Nicholson, Jean Sensible, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Man Pearce, David Denman, Joe Tippett, Cailee Spaeny, John Douglas Thompson, Patrick Murney, James McArdle, Sosie Bacon and Neal Huff. Watch the trailer beneath.

PARTNERSHIPS

Combate Americas, the world’s premiere Hispanic Combined Martial Arts (MMA) sports activities franchise, and Univision have introduced a five-year media rights partnership that features 30 stay tv occasions yearly, for a complete of 150 occasions, starting April 9. The occasions can be out there throughout Univision platforms, on Univision and TUDN in addition to the TUDN Radio Community, TUDN.TV and the TUDN app. This information comes as Combate Americas rebrands to Combate World to mirror its worldwide enlargement.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Dick Clark Productions introduced the appointment of Chris Czarkowski as chief income officer. Stepping right into a newly created position, Czarkowski can be liable for DCP’s income together with a newly created sponsorship gross sales perform, enterprise improvement and worldwide gross sales and distribution groups. Beforehand serving as senior vp of consumer relationships at NBCUniversal, he’ll now report back to DPC President Amy Thurlow.

LATE NIGHT

