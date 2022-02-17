HBO responds to rumors that David Chase desires to make a prequel to The Sopranos

All over an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, HBO content material director and manufacturer Casey Bloys addressed rumors that David Chase, writer of the unique collection, is getting ready a prequel to The Sopranos. And it is not just right information.

“You ask the query as though it existed“, he feedback guffawing. “I do not believe David has any pastime in revisiting The Sopranos.. And I accept as true with him. It is a highest collection that I do not believe must be revisited. However we will see what he desires to do later“.

However… that isn’t what Warner Media not too long ago mentioned.

After the good fortune of Santos Criminales, the corporate was once taking a look ahead to launching any other collection associated with The Sopranos. In truth, a prequel was once mentioned to be within the works. Sadly, it sort of feels that Warner Media has now not sought after to proceed down that trail.

“As for the collection, it is not like I am chatting with David about it.“, He mentioned. “I do not know the place they left it, if there have been going to be extra motion pictures or what, so that you could your broader query a few Sopranos collection, there’s not anything. And with holy criminals, there hasn’t been any dialog about it“.

Regardless of grossing simply $11.4 million international, Legal Saints revived pastime in The Sopranos, with new lovers flocking to HBO Max to look at the 23-year-old collection. A few of them possibly search to look the relationship between the 2 initiatives.

The Sopranos ran for 6 seasons earlier than finishing in 2007. And It kind of feels that there also are no plans for a imaginable reboot.

“Imagine it or now not, I do not spend my time fascinated with which collection to reboot,” Bloys defined. “We do not spend all day fascinated with what to restart, as a result of it is a difficult trade to deliver a chain again.”