HBO Scraps Two Mike Judge Comedy Shows That Were Ordered in 2019

HBO has determined to drop two Mike Judge comedy reveals that the premium cable community ordered from the “Silicon Valley” co-creator and showrunner in 2019, Selection has confirmed.

The reveals have been ordered as a part of a two-year general deal that encompassed all types of tv aside from animation. The choice comes as Judge has been overseeing the reimagining of “Beavis and Butt-Head” for Comedy Central as a part of an animation cope with the ViacomCBS community. The cancelation additionally arrives as HBO programming president Casey Bloys is refocusing on reviewing programming for each HBO and HBOMax.

The primary venture, previously a co-production between HBO and Lionsgate, is titled “Qualityland.” It’s based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by Marc Uwe-King and is about “the story of humanity’s wrestle in opposition to the tyranny of comfort. However humorous,” the official description for the sequence states. Judge and Josh Lieb have been slated to function writers and government producers, with Michael Rotenberg of three Arts Leisure additionally government producing.

The second present that was scrapped, a restricted comedy sequence entitled “A5,” is centered on a bioengineer who discovers the gene that makes an individual an a-hole and makes an attempt to find the explanation behind the existence of a-holes, and whether or not or not there’s a treatment for this disagreeable affliction. Judge and Etan Cohen co-wrote the sequence and have been set to government produce with Rotenberg additionally government producing.

Judge has additionally created and narrated the animated sequence “Tales From the Tour Bus,” which bowed on Cinemax in 2017. He’s identified for his work on hit reveals like “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “King of the Hill,” in addition to movies like “Workplace Area” and “Idiocracy.” Judge is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Morris Yorn.

Deadline first reported the sequence information.