HBO Seeks Dismissal of Michael Jackson Estate’s Suit Over ‘Leaving Neverland’

HBO urged an appeals courtroom on Friday to throw out litigation introduced by the Michael Jackson property over the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

HBO and the Jackson property have been locked in a authorized conflict ever for the reason that premium cable community agreed to run the documentary, which chronicles baby sexual abuse allegations in opposition to Jackson.

The Jackson property has argued that the 2 males featured within the documentary — Wade Robson and James Safechuck — fabricated their allegations for monetary acquire. The property’s attorneys couldn’t sue for defamation, as Jackson is useless, however they dug up a contract from a 1992 HBO live performance particular from Jackson’s “Harmful” tour, which contained a non-disparagement clause.

The property argued that the documentary constituted a breach of the 1992 settlement, and went to courtroom searching for to compel arbitration. HBO countered that the property was searching for to squelch free expression by invoking a clause from an irrelevant and long-expired contract.

However in September, U.S. District Choose George Wu sided with Jackson’s property and granted the movement for arbitration.

In a gap transient to the ninth Circuit Court docket of Appeals, HBO’s legal professional, Theodore Boutrous, urged the courtroom to reverse Wu’s ruling on the grounds that the contract had expired, and to order the case dismissed. He argued that HBO had aired the live performance movie — “Stay in Bucharest” — precisely as soon as, and that neither facet had operated as if the contract had been nonetheless in impact over the next 27 years.

He famous, as an example, that Jackson’s attorneys had by no means up to date the contact info for his attorneys and administration agency, regardless that the attorneys not symbolize Jackson and the administration agency not exists.

“In mild of the contract as a complete, it could be unreasonable to interpret the non-disparagement sentence, which is collateral to the 1992 Settlement’s principal goal of a one-time-only exhibition of ‘Stay in Bucharest,’ to imply that the events meant for HBO to waive its proper to disseminate newsworthy allegations about Mr. Jackson forever on any matter,” Boutrous wrote.

He additionally argued that the property is actually making a defamation declare, and attempting to make use of the 1992 contract to get across the prohibition on bringing such claims on behalf of useless folks.

“The petition on this case is a clear effort to unlawfully punish ‘would-be critics’ of public figures like Mr. Jackson who ‘could also be deterred from voicing their criticism, regardless that it’s believed to be true and regardless that it’s in actual fact true,’” Boutrous wrote, quoting from the Supreme Court docket’s choice in New York Occasions v. Sullivan, which units a excessive bar for defamation claims in opposition to public figures.

The Jackson property’s response is due on March 30.