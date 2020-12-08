HBO Sets Premiere Date for Second ‘Euphoria’ Special Episode

Hunter Schafer is getting into a brand new position on “Euphoria.”

HBO has revealed the premiere date for the second “Euphoria” particular episode, which Schafer co-wrote and co-executive produced along with main on display screen.

The episode, premiering Sunday, Jan. 24 on HBO, known as “F*ck Anybody Who’s Not A Sea Blob” and follows Jules (Schafer) over the Christmas vacation as she displays on the yr. Schafer co-wrote it with sequence creator Sam Levinson, who additionally served as director.

It stays to be seen whether or not the second episode will go the identical route as the primary in launching a number of days forward of schedule on HBO Max. Each episodes have been produced underneath strict COVID-19 manufacturing tips.

Each specials choose up proper after the season 1 finale, during which Rue used cocaine and relapsed after her girlfriend Jules acquired on a practice and left her after their highschool winter formal.

The primary episode was primarily a two-hander between Rue (Zendaya) and Ali (Colman Domingo), as they sit in a diner, considering their lives. Rue met Ali at her Narcotics Nameless conferences in season 1 and the episode examines the motivation behind her relapse.

“Euphoria” is government produced by Zendaya, Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon. Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. The present is produced in partnership with A24 and relies on the Israeli sequence of the identical identify, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.