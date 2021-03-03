HBO To Air Documentary About COVID-19-Inflicted Sports Shutdown

“The Day Sports Stood Nonetheless,” a documentary concerning the unprecedented sports activities shutdown of March 2020, will debut on March 24 on HBO Sports.

The movie facilities on NBA All-Star and NBA Gamers Affiliation president Chris Paul, who can be an govt producer. On the time, Paul performed level guard for Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder and was up in opposition to the Utah Jazz on March 11, 2020, when the sport instantly stopped. He’ll relive his journey during the last 12 months, reflecting on dwelling in quarantine, his essential function in serving to the NBA reopen and what it was like taking part in in “the bubble.”

It’s directed and produced by Antoine Fuqua and govt produced by Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein and Marc Gilbar. Brian Grazer and Justin Wilkes additionally function producers.

The NBA bubble infamously had no COVID-19 instances over a three-month interval, culminating in a championship season for the Lakers. Not all organizations had been fairly so profitable. For instance, when the Dodgers received the World Collection in October— their first win since 1988— third baseman Justin Turner, who had examined constructive for COVID-19, celebrated on the sector together with his teammates. He wore a masks, however took it right down to pose for images.

The HBO Sports function is anchored by numerous interviews with athletes who element the profound affect of the sports activities world’s pause on their lives. This lineup contains the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell, Danilo Gallinari, Karl-Anthony Cities, Dallas Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban, commissioner Adam Silver and gamers affiliation govt director Michele Roberts; MLB’s Mookie Betts; NHL’s Ryan Reaves; NFL’s Laurent Duvernay-Tardif; WNBA’s Natasha Cloud; LPGA’s Michelle Wie West; Dutch soccer participant Marten de Roon and Olympians Daryl Homer and Laurie Hernandez.

The documentary will even spotlight the distinguished function of athletes within the racial injustice reckoning that escalated over the summer time and the complicated return to competitors thereafter. “The Day Sports Stood Nonetheless” will air at 9:00 p.m. on HBO and be obtainable for streaming on HBO Max.