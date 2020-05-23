HBO to Donate $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief in Lieu of Emmy Events – Variety

With the Emmy ceremony probably shifting to a distant ceremony this yr, HBO is taking some of the cash it usually spends on its annual Emmy afterparty and different For Your Consideration occasions and donating it to COVID-19 pandemic aid.

In an announcement Friday, HBO stated it could donate $1 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Disaster Fund.

“On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we’re proud to make this contribution from HBO as an alternative of utilizing it for our conventional Emmy get together and FYC occasions,” stated Casey Bloys, president, HBO Programming. “I’m tremendously proud of all of our reveals in Emmy rivalry this yr, and I’m hopeful they’ll obtain the popularity I imagine is hard-earned for all of our gifted collaborators, in entrance of and behind the digital camera. We glance ahead to having the ability to get again to the work we love.”

Per HBO, “The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Disaster Fund is offering important help to emergent, vital wants recognized with the Metropolis because it responds to the pandemic, together with help for households and small companies, aid for healthcare staff, vital healthcare gear, victims of home violence, and companies for the town’s homeless inhabitants. For extra data, please go to https://mayorsfundla.org/.”

Earlier this yr, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tv Academy canceled all sanctioned For Your Consideration occasions. Since then, networks and studios have discovered different methods to marketing campaign — and lots of of these options have included a COVID-19 aid part.

As for the Emmys themselves, the ceremony continues to be scheduled for September 20 on ABC — however past that, there’s no phrase on what kind it’d take. Most award reveals which have moved ahead, together with subsequent month’s Daytime Emmys, have shifted to a distant/at-home format, one which the Primetime Emmys is predicted to take as effectively.

HBO’s post-Emmys get together is taken into account one of the most popular spots to go after the ceremony, and is often held in an amazing tent erected exterior of the Pacific Design Middle in West Hollywood. The jam-packed occasion is understood for its measurement and scope — and expense. Whether or not there will probably be any post-Emmy occasions this yr, ought to the town and county of Los Angeles be extra open at that time, additionally stays to be seen.