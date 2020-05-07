HBO Vet Michael Lombardo Joins Entertainment One TV Head (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

Former HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo has joined Entertainment One, Variety has realized solely. Whereas he’s at present working with the corporate as a advisor, Lombardo is predicted to formally board the corporate within the close to future to steer all of tv.

At eOne, the tv veteran is consulting on ongoing and new venture growth throughout all areas of scripted and unscripted tv internationally. Following Hasbro’s $3.eight billion all-cash acquisition of eOne on the finish of 2019, eOne is now answerable for the toymaker’s leisure slate; the deal introduced eOne’s “Peppa Pig,” “PJ Masks” and “Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom” beneath the identical roof as Hasbro’s “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe,” “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering.”

Entertainment One declined to substantiate or touch upon the appointment on Lombardo.

Till his exit in 2016, Lombardo spent 33 years at HBO, main the crew answerable for main collection together with “Recreation of Thrones,” “Veep,” “Silicon Valley,” “Ladies,” “True Detective,” “True Blood,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver.” On the premium cabler, Lombardo additionally served as govt vp of enterprise affairs, manufacturing and programming operations previous to changing into president of programming at HBO in 2007.

EOne has been with out a head of TV since Mark Gordon moved on from his function as eOne’s president and chief content material officer of movie and TV final July, amid managerial variations between the manager and firm. He has since shifted again to creating and producing content material for eOne.

Individually, eOne signed a first-look cope with producer and former Marvel Studios govt Jeremy Latcham, with “Dungeons & Dragons” as the primary movie venture beneath the phrases of the settlement.