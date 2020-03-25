HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ and ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ to Return Next Week

After a quick hiatus, HBO’s late-night sequence “Final Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Actual Time with Bill Maher” are planning their returns subsequent week.

Each hosts will tape their reveals from their respective properties. “Final Week Tonight” will likely be again with a brand new episode on Sunday, March 29, at 11 p.m. ET, whereas “Actual Time” returns on Friday, April 3, at 10 p.m. ET.

“Actual Time” final aired an authentic episode on Friday, March 13, whereas “Final Week Tonight” aired a shortened episode on Sunday, March 15.

“Final Week Tonight” had already scheduled a hiatus for this previous Sunday, however the determination to put each reveals on maintain additionally got here due to issues over the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. “Final Week Tonight” was additionally compelled out of its CBS Broadcast Heart studio and its places of work after Covid-19 was discovered within the constructing, necessitating a transfer to one other studio for the transient March 15 episode.

“Final Week Tonight” and “Actual Time” be part of different late night time reveals which have additionally introduced plans or have already began producing variations that includes the hosts of their properties, together with “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Kimmel,” “Conan” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”