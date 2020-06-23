HBO’s Perry Mason: Why Matthew Rhys Wanted To Join The Robert Downey Jr. Reboot

Go away a Remark
HBO’s Perry Mason, a revival of the 1950s sequence, has been a very long time coming. First introduced again in 2016, Robert Downey Jr. was hooked up to star within the titular function. Nonetheless, just a few adjustments and scheduling conflicts led to Downey dropping out of the function, although he stayed on as government producer. The baton was then handed on to The Individuals alum Matthew Rhys to play the title function. Rhys lately revealed precisely why he wished to affix the Perry Mason reboot.
For some background, Perry Mason is a well-known fictional lawyer who first appeared within the 1933 novel The Case of the Velvet Claws by Erle Stanley Gardner. The character has since appeared in a number of extra novels, radio, and 4 totally different TV diversifications, together with the brand new HBO miniseries. So, taking over such a famend character should include numerous stress, however Matthew Rhys is as much as the duty. Realizing the historical past of the character, Rhys defined why he wished to play the titular function within the rebooted miniseries. Right here’s what he advised the A.V. Membership:
I used to be very conscious of this iconic character, this iconic present that was monumental. However I used to be additionally buoyed by the truth that this was going to be very totally different, a really new or reimagined Perry Mason. There was not going to be a placid try at a remake. This can be a reimagining. I feel they had been shrewd in making it, , we have now one case that spans the eight episodes, which actually permits all these unimaginable characters to evolve and develop, and for you as an viewers to comply with. And I’m glad I didn’t have to resolve one thing each week; in any other case, it might be exhausting.
In terms of reboots and revivals, there’s all the time a certain quantity of stress, particularly understanding comparisons might be made to the unique TV present. Nonetheless, like Matthew Rhys mentioned, HBO’s Perry Mason is “a reimagining.” Reasonably than having plenty of totally different circumstances, the HBO sequence will cowl only one. Contemplating that the present consists of solely eight episodes, having quite a lot of circumstances would have positively been “exhausting.”
All that mentioned, longtime followers of Perry Mason will in all probability acknowledge some notable adjustments between the TV sequence of the 1950s and the brand new HBO sequence proper off the bat. The trailer alone showcased a darker model of the enduring character. What’s extra, he’s not a felony protection lawyer, however a personal investigator.
Nonetheless, the sequence pays homage to the unique supply materials by being set within the 1930s. It’s additionally very noir and paperwork the origin story of Perry Mason, in order that’s thrilling. Becoming a member of Matthew Rhys within the HBO miniseries is Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow.
