HBO’s The Last Of Us Casting: 10 Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Play Joel And Ellie

Hugh Jackman’s a few years because the X-Males films’ Wolverine would have already made him an awesome option to play The Last of Us‘ Joel, claws down, but it surely was particularly his gritty flip in 2017’s Logan that actually sealed the deal. Jackman can play a badass grizzled survivor with the perfect of them, and he is at all times maintained glorious chemistry with youthful costars in any challenge he is in, so there can be little fear about him clashing with whoever will get solid as Ellie. As properly, HBO is nice at wooing large display screen actors to cable, and since Jackman hasn’t taken on any common TV roles because the earliest years of his profession, The Last of Us can be a really perfect challenge to win him again.