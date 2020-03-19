HBO’s The Last Of Us Casting: 10 Actors Who Would Be Perfect To Play Joel And Ellie

Depart a Remark
One of the vital extensively acclaimed narrative-driven video video games of the trendy period, the post-apocalyptic action-adventure The Last of Us is about to change into a TV sequence. It is taking place at HBO, the place the sport’s terror and darkish drama will virtually positively keep intact throughout the adaptation course of. It is nonetheless early within the pre-production course of, however followers in all places are already eager about who creator Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and his fellow producers will solid as The Last of Us‘ two lead characters, the rugged Texan Joel and the whip-smart teenager Ellie.
To spin such a beloved online game for TV, HBO will seemingly look to solid performers with a variety of abilities, since The Last of Us is filled with pulse-pounding motion, emotional beats and nuanced dialogue that video video games so hardly ever make the most of. Within the post-outbreak story, the place people flip into aggro-monsters dubbed the “Contaminated,” Joel is a low-nonsense smuggler tasked with bringing 19-year-old Ellie to a insurgent group’s base. The scenario will get notably tense as soon as others uncover Ellie might maintain solutions to curing the an infection.
And that is simply Act I, with tons of lethal mayhem and irritating conditions taking place throughout Joel and Ellie’s lengthy journey. So in no explicit order and with no explicit mixtures in thoughts, listed below are our very best picks for who HBO and Craig Mazin ought to solid as Joel and Ellie.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman’s a few years because the X-Males films’ Wolverine would have already made him an awesome option to play The Last of Us‘ Joel, claws down, but it surely was particularly his gritty flip in 2017’s Logan that actually sealed the deal. Jackman can play a badass grizzled survivor with the perfect of them, and he is at all times maintained glorious chemistry with youthful costars in any challenge he is in, so there can be little fear about him clashing with whoever will get solid as Ellie. As properly, HBO is nice at wooing large display screen actors to cable, and since Jackman hasn’t taken on any common TV roles because the earliest years of his profession, The Last of Us can be a really perfect challenge to win him again.
Kaitlyn Dever
Kaitlyn Dever’s years on Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing arguably do not give her enormous benefits with The Last of Us, past displaying her expertise for creating levity, which the sport options every now and then. Netflix’s miniseries Unbelievable, alternatively, particularly confirmed off Dever’s widespread skills as a hardened survivor, although in a totally completely different sense. Upon first taking part in The Last Of Us, it is attainable that Justified followers had been reminded of Dever’s hard-nosed Loretta McCready. And past successful performances in movies like Brief Time period 12, Booksmart and extra, Dever additionally has sport cred for voicing the younger Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s Finish. (Enjoyable truth: although these picks aren’t meant to be paired off, Dever did play Hugh Jackman’s daughter in 2018’s political drama The Entrance Runner.)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Certain, Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been in a bunch of action-oriented initiatives akin to Black Hawk Down, Oblivion, Gods of Egypt and extra. However let’s not idiot ourselves about why he is robotically on many followers’ shortlists for The Last of Us‘ Joel. Clearly, it is as a result of he spent eight seasons kicking ass and taking names on HBO’s fantasy epic Sport of Thrones because the loyal-to-a-fault Jaime Lannister. Whereas the characters do not share a number of direct comparisons, all of it comes right down to Coster-Waldau’s skills for portraying a badass warrior who goes into each battle with the identical stage of bravery and confidence, no matter what’s coming. His penchant from rising scruffy beards is however a bonus.
Hailee Steinfeld
Although horror-tinged initiatives hardly ever get any awards consideration, The Last of Us touchdown at HBO provides it pretty much as good an opportunity as any to earn such accolades, and including Academy Award-winning actors like Hailee Steinfeld is one other good solution to do it. Steinfeld took house the Finest Supporting Actress trophy for True Grit at simply 13 years outdated, and it is not an enormous stretch to say that Ellie shares some traits with that movie’s Mattie Ross. Since then, Steinfeld bought extra aware of motion roles in Time period Life and Bumblebee, and embraced her inside Spider-Lady for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse. Having not too long ago shifted to TV for the titular function in Apple TV+’s Dickinson, Steinfeld is now extra snug on the small display screen, although Emily Dickinson is not precisely an Ellie reproduction.
Justin Theroux
Usually choosing broadly comedic roles in initiatives just like the Zoolander movies, Parks and Recreation and The Spy Who Dumped Me, – in addition to rando cameos in The Last Jedi and Joker – actor Justin Theroux at all times stands out when crossing into extra dramatic territories. Particularly, Theroux earned miles-high reward for his work on HBO’s supernatural apocalypse-adjacent drama The Leftovers. (The HBO-friendly actor additionally appeared in Intercourse and the Metropolis, Six Ft Underneath, and John Adams.) As The Leftovers‘ Kevin Garvey, Theroux performed a cop main his household and others by means of extraordinarily dire conditions, and nonetheless infused the function with heat, humor and wide-eyed fearfulness. The format-breaking episodes “Worldwide Murderer” and “The Most Highly effective Man within the World (and His Similar Twin Brother)” encapsulate why he’d be notably very good as The Last Of Us‘ Joel.
Emily Scanlen
One other HBO veteran with expertise to spare, Emily Scanlen jumped from a recurring function within the Australian cleaning soap House and Away to a surprising breakout flip within the miniseries Sharp Objects, simply rising to the appearing heights of co-stars Amy Adams and Golden Globe winner Patricia Clarkson. Because the mentally abused Amma Crellin, Scanlen masterfully shifted from sycophantic mommy’s woman to rebellious deviant and again once more, and by no means misplaced the character’s innate sense of innocence. Following Sharp Objects, Scanlen aced the function of Beth March in Greta Gerwig’s Little Ladies, and in 2019’s Babyteeth, she performed an ailing teen who lived like there was no tomorrow, which is a sentiment that The Last of Us‘ Ellie is aware of all too properly.
Frank Grillo
When Frank Grillo digs down into motion and thriller initiatives, he legitimately appears to be like like a online game character come to life. From his minor function in The Defend to his starring function in The Purge franchise to taking part in Brock “Crossbones” Rumlow within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Grillo is at all times in beast-mode, and The Last of Us‘ Contaminated can be clever to steer clear. It is Viewers Community’s MMA-centered drama Kingdom that maybe exhibits Grillo’s potential because the father-figure Joel, as he performs a retired MMA fighter attempting to maintain his household from splintering. The actor boasts the mandatory bodily appearing abilities, in addition to the power to search out emotional headspaces that many different motion stars can not.
Sophia Lillis
On the subject of starring in darkish Hollywood initiatives that by no means lose sight of their characters’ humanity, Sophia Lillis already has a excessive batting common that makes her a stable match for The Last of Us. Within the pair of movies based mostly on Stephen King’s IT, Lillis stood tall as the primary movie’s lone feminine star in a Bev-y of male co-stars, which then led to her the lead function in Netflix’s current coming-of-age quasi-superhero adaptation I Am Not Okay with This. As a teen harboring a secret that may fully compromise her existence, Lillis’ Sydney Novak travels a considerably parallel path to The Last of Us‘ Ellie, and coincidentally sufficient, each characters additionally fall on the homosexual or bisexual aspect of the sexuality spectrum. (Further factors to Lillis for additionally recurring in HBO’s Sharp Objects.)
Nathan Fillion
For a very long time, Firefly and Fort star Nathan Fillion campaigned to play Nathan Drake in a live-action adaptation of the Uncharted online game, just for Tom Holland to get solid after years of false begins. It did not cease Fillion from proving his price in an Uncharted fan movie in 2018, although. So though Uncharted and The Last of Us do not share lots in widespread narratively, there isn’t any doubt that Fillion might and can be an ideal match to play Joel. (Fillion mighthave just a bit an excessive amount of inherent allure, for the function, however nonetheless.) Because the star of ABC’s drama The Rookie, Fillion won’t have the schedule room to suit an HBO manufacturing, however possibly he might use all that allure to make one thing work.
Cassady McClincy
Whereas Cassady McClincy won’t be as a lot of an general family title as others on this checklist, her placement is probably probably the most germane. She’s at present starring in The Strolling Useless because the character Lydia, who has needed to combat to show her price to the present’s protagonists after chopping ties together with her violently villainous mom. Regardless of each characters having skilled post-apocalyptic life, Lydia is definitely fairly completely different from Ellie, each in persona and in motivations. That would work to McClincy’s benefit, although, since it will give her the chance to play somebody extra assured and confident. That mentioned, Lydia’s kinship with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan does provides slight reflections of Ellie and Joel’s relationship, so there’s familiarity there. (Is it too late for me so as to add Morgan as a option to play Joel?)
The lengthy and arduous look ahead to The Last of Us 2 will presumably be over on Could 29, 2020, barring any unexpected delays, and it will be a while after that when the onerous work will kick off in bringing Joel and Ellie and different characters to life by means of HBO’s adaptation. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for any future information relating to casting and launch dates, and tell us within the feedback who you’d need to see as Joel and Ellie.
