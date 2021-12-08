HBO’s The Last of Us series continues to add familiar faces to its cast

The television adaptation of the Naughty Dog work features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to give life to its protagonists.

The HBO series of The Last of Us continues to advance and introduce us to the faces that will give life to the characters we met in the videojuego de Naughty Dog. The expectation is high, especially with Neil Druckmann himself as screenwriter and producer, in addition to being one of the five directors for the first season of the series.

We already knew the participation of its great protagonists, with Pedro Pascal giving life to Joel and Bella Ramsey playing Ellie. They will be joined Anna Torv in the role of Tess and Gabriel Luna like Tommy. Another of the characters that seemed to be assigned to us was Bill, whom I had to play With O’Neill, however, as Variety has published, the actor would have retired because of a scheduling conflict.

Imagen de Variety – Naughty Dog

Nick Offerman will be the one who brings Bill’s character to lifeFinally, will be nick offerman who will give life to the curmudgeon of Bill. The actor is known for his role as Ron Swanson on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, a character he played for seven seasons. Completing the cast, we will have Nico Parker like Joel’s daughter and Merle Dandridge will repeat as Marlene.

Just a month ago, Neil Druckmann said goodbye to his participation as director for volver a Naughty DogAfter a shoot that has already left us some images as interesting as those of the actors making their way through the cordyceps. Until we can finally see its episodes, in 3Djuegos we talk about everything we expect from the The Last of Us series on HBO.

