HBO’s The Last of Us series will not arrive by 2022: we will have to wait to see the adaptation

Although the platform had not given a specific date, they already rule out the premiere for this year.

There are more and more adaptations of video games to other types of format, and The Last of Us franchise has not been exempt from this trend. the series of HBO with Joel and Ellie has captured the interest of the public with official images that show the decadent setting of the game and, in addition to this, it has Neil Druckmann as director in some chapters.

We haven’t announced a release date yet. But it’s not in 2022Casey BloysThe producer has not yet given a release date for the adaptation of The Last of Us, but it already anticipates that won’t be out in 2022. This was said by the president of HBO programming, Casey Bloys, in a quick answer session with The Hollywood Reporter. Here he has also answered other questions about some series that HBO is preparing, although the adaptation of the game has only been affected to mention said data.

“The Last of Us right now is being recorded in Canada. We haven’t announced a release date yet. But it’s not in 2022. They’re still shooting in Calgary,” Bloys explains to The Hollywood Reporter. In this way, the version of Joel and Ellie on the small screen will be asked a little more, although it has already added a set of familiar faces to its cast as Anna Torv in the role of Tess or Gabriel Luna like Tommy.

Continuing with the participants of this adaptation, it has also been confirmed to Storm Reid for the interpretation of Riley and the directors of The Umbrella Academy and Dead to Me for the creating the chapters. Be that as it may, we will have to wait a long time to enjoy everything that is cooking from HBO.

