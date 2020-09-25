HC asks BMC many questions in Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow case, will be examined on Monday

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked many questions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The court asked whether the part of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolished by him on September 9 was under construction or was already in place. Also Read – Salman Khan told, why the lockdown was ‘tense’, never observed so many holidays even in 30 years

While hearing a petition filed by Kangana against demolishing part of the bungalow, Justice SJ Kathavala and Justice RI Chagla asked why BMC demolished many structures on the ground floor.

According to BMC, Kangana made several changes in Pali Hill bungalow without permission, against which the first notice was given on 5 September. The court wants to know whether the change was illegal or not, as it was already in place because under Section 354A of BMC Act, the Municipal Corporation can only stop the construction work going on illegally.

Kangana has stated in her amended petition that she has a picture of the puja done in the bungalow in January 2020 and a photo published in the magazine Eli Décor in April-May 2020, which shows that the demolished part was already present.

Kangana said in her petition that thus BSmi’s allegation that the construction was going on there. The actress said in court that she did not make any illegal constructions and whatever changes were there were already in place before the BMC action.

Kangana’s lawyer, senior advocate Birendra Saraf, said before the bench on Friday that when the Municipal body gave notice of demolition, only some waterproofing work was going on and permission was already given by his client.

Sarraf said, “Despite the fact that no illegal construction was done there, BMC said that there is illegal construction going on there.” That alleged illegal construction was there before the time when it was talked about. “

Kangana’s lawyer on Friday underlined the photographs submitted by the BMC to the court, saying that it does not have a digitally inscribed date, except the date of September 5, as printed by him.

The court asked senior advocate Aspi Chinoy appearing on behalf of BMC to ask that BMC officer to submit his phone in the court to ascertain when these pictures were taken.

The bench said, “We will test whether the work was going on there or not”. Along with this, the court asked Kangana’s lawyer to tell on the next hearing whether all the demolished parts were present since January 2020 or not.

The court also took cognizance that BSM in its affidavit stated that Kangana changed the position of the entrance on the ground floor but other things of the ground floor were also demolished.

The court said, “We are thinking about how the ground floor was demolished when no construction work was going on there.” It was told here that only the position of the entrance was changed, there is no construction shown on the ground floor. “

The bench said, the affidavits that he has made in the affidavit regarding the ground floor had already happened, then how the ground was broken.

Sarraf said that the entire action was malicious which is proved by the fact that BMC took this step after the critical remarks made by Kangana to the Maharashtra government. The arguments in this case will continue on Monday.