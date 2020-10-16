HC gives notice to accused of molestation on the condition of getting the girl tied Rakhi, SC issued notice

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought assistance from the Attorney General on the plea seeking stay on the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court granting bail to the accused in a case of molestation on the condition of bonding the complainant with a rakhi. Said to the bench, “The suffering of such conditions becomes insignificant. The country’s top court has issued a notice on the petition in this case. Also Read – SC set up panel headed by Retd Justice to ban stubble burning, SG protests

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and BR Gavai issued notice to the office of Attorney General KK Venugopal on a petition filed by 9 women advocates. The petition states that courts across the country should be banned from imposing such conditions, as they are against the principles of law.

Explain that the High Court in one of its orders dated July 30, while granting bail to the accused, had stipulated that he would go to the complainant's house with his wife and request the complainant to tie her 'rakhi' as well as protect her to the best of her ability. Will promise to do.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, told the bench that the petition has been filed in unprecedented circumstances. Parikh told the bench, “The suffering of such conditions becomes insignificant.” The bench of the Supreme Court has fixed November 2 for the next hearing of the case.