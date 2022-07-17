He almost got knocked out, but finally won with a shocking submission and demanded to be paid for his performance: bloody triumph in the UFC

Matt Schnell’s submission to Su Modaerji in the UFC

An exciting flyweight fight took place at the UFC Long Islandan event held at the UBS Arena of New York City, where the American Matt Schnell achieved a spectacular victory by submission against the Chinese They are Mudaers then being about to lose by KO moments before. The American wrestler 32 years he withstood his rival’s onslaught and brutally sealed his victory.

It had not been an easy start for Quickly, who was able to knock down the Asian fighter at the start but then received several hits that damaged his face and at various points in the fight he was seen about to be knocked out. He took great credit for staying on his feet and finally managed to take the fight to the ground that suited him in the second round.

Despite being noticeably damaged and bloodied, The Danger managed to land above his rival on the canvas to connect some elbows that later allowed him sleep a Mudaerji with a shocking strangulation that stunned everyone present. As soon as the victory was consummated, he looked to the sides and made money gestures in a clear sign of the economic bonus (“Bonus Award”) of 50,000 USD that the four best presentations of the night take away.

It was a very important victory for Matt Schnell. He had reached this commitment after a defeat by the same route against Brandon Royvalso he needed a win at Long Island to return to being among the most respected prospects in his division.

It was without a doubt one of the best comebacks of the year in the UFC and will probably be recognized as one of the best fights of the year at the end of 2022, as after a lackluster start he managed to make a triangle choke submission that left unconscious They are Mudaers and forced the referee Jacob Montalvo to stop the actions.

Matt Schnell achieved one of the victories of the year in the UFC (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

“It feels good. I train hard. I worked hard for this. I knew I could do it. She knew that she could lock him up. I think she got tired of beating me up so I was able to capitalize on it. I don’t even remember any of those (elbows). I’ve always been one of these guys. I had him close to leaving, tough guy. I was tired too,” he said. Quickly on the octagon after the contest.

Quicklywho has a 16-6 record in MMA, is now left with 6 wins and 4 losses on the UFC. For its part, Mudaerji (16-5 in MMA), has a record of 3 wins and 2 falls in the leading mixed martial arts company.

