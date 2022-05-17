He blew his mouth off with a withering uppercut: the KO of “Bam Bam” Masseroni against a former junior world champion in Mexico

Nicolás, the son of Bombardero de Beccar, prevailed by knockout in the second round over the local and former junior world champion, José Areli López



Nicolás Masseroni continues at a steady pace in Mexico and with a stunning knockout in the second round he added his fifth victory in Aztec lands. Bam Bam quickly settled the lawsuit against former junior world champion José Arelis López and enlarges his victory record: 20 on the fast track in 21 professional fights.

The evening between the Argentine and the Mexican took place in Ciudad del Carmen, Mexico. The Argentine boxer Nicolás Masseroni traveled there, who appeared under the promotion of Arena Chito Promotions, of Javier Gutierrez. “Bam Bam” was also accompanied by his dad, former national champion Walter the “Bomber” Masseroni.

Bam Bam Masseroni celebrates together with Javier Gutierrez (promoter), Bombardero (his father, former Argentine champion) and Alejandro Echavarría (technical team) the great victory against the Mexican José Arelis López by KO in the second round.

The native of Beccar, San Isidro, faced Jose Arelis Lopez in a fight agreed to 6 rounds. Despite facing a rival with a lot of experience and who knew how to be a youth world championthe Argentine was able to carry out a very tough fight. The storewhat faced nothing more and nothing less than Omar Chávezson of the Legend Julio Cesar Chavez, where did he take his fight to the cardscame with two consecutive wins in his country and started as a favorite.

However, after a studio fight start, the handsomeness of “Bam Bam” was stronger and with a withering “uppercut” that blew Lopez’s mouth off, Masseroni took the victory in the second round. The Argentine put on the shoe from Veracruz, who remained on the floor for a few seconds without reaction and to the surprise of those present. The evening was under the supervision of the Carmen Boxing Commission, chaired by Óscar Calderón, endorsed by the WBC.

With an impressive record of 21 pro bouts, with 20 fast track wins, Bam Bam Masseroni is excited about a World Cup chance.

In November 2020, Nicolás Masseroni was faced with the great opportunity to make history in boxing when he was preparing to face the son of the Mexican legend, Chávez Junior, in Culiacán. “It’s the fight of my life,” Bam Bam said at the time, although for reasons related to last-minute changes by the Mexican, the fight could not take place.

Football has a past, where as a River Plate goalkeeper he managed to save a penalty against Erik Lamela himself. Back then, in dialogue with Infobaerecognized that boxing helped him overcome bullyingreviewed all the obstacles that came his way in life, proudly recounted how he overcame them and showed that his faith in God is what keeps him and his family alive.

His father, Walter Masseroni who left a mark on Argentine boxing, It also has an amazing story.. How the day he came back from the dead to challenge Mike Tyson and despite the fact that on three occasions he saw how his dream vanished, he still has the illusion of fighting with “Iron Mike”.

