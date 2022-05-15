“He caught me”: this was the blow that knocked out Brian Castaño and made Jermell Charlo the unified world champion

Brian Castano was one step away from making history in world boxing in the fight for the unification of the world titles in the super welterweight category against Jermell Charlo. The Argentine had been fighting a good fight, but the American found him with two effective punches in the tenth round and ended up eroding the resistance of the Boxi.

The South American, who exhibited his crown of the World Boxing Organization (OMB)lived a break on that lap number ten when his opponent first exposed his power with an accurate blow to the body that was complemented with another hand to the face. There were just 50 seconds to go. Too much for the Argentine who went to the canvas. Although he tried to continue after the regulation count, Castaño fell back immediately when Iron Man went to look for it with more power.

“Unfortunately, he hooked us at a time when I didn’t trust him, but his hand came right in, he caught me. It happened as it happened. My corner yelled at me, cover up well, try not to lower your hands. but when they box you like that, they move everywhere, you have to put pressure on them. She happened as she happened, I had to go to the floor, I got up and I couldn’t recover. I tried not to disappoint people, I wanted to give it a good show, unfortunately it had to be that way. This losing by knockout never happened to me. This sport is like that, a hard sport, it has these things. I am recovered thank God. I am disappointed by my performance, but I tried to do the best I could”, expressed the Argentine fighter after the evening in dialogue with ESPN.

The Boxi came to this fight already installed as one of the best fighters in the super welterweight division of recent years after being successfully tested against Erislandy Lara in 2019 and the Charlo himself in 2021. Regardless of the fact that the card of both fights ended with a draw, the Argentine had left feelings of triumph against the Cuban and against the American, two of the media stars of this weight.

That boy who shone in his stage as a boxer AIBA (International Amateur Boxing Association), the most competitive instance of amateur boxing, starred in another of those fights in the United States that generated great repercussion in the country as Marcos René did recently. Chino Maidana and Sergio Wonderful Martinez. The detail that not everyone knows is that Castaño defeated, in 2011 during his AIBA era, Errol Spence Jr.who is currently a three-body welterweight champion and remains undefeated as a pro.

Although without a doubt his most remembered presentation in that modality was the implacable victory against the fearsome Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko, who already installed in professionalism since 2014 performs in the medium category. Although he entered a decline during his last official fights, Sergiy comes from being the rival of Daniel Jacobs, Gennadiy Golovkin and Jermall Charlo, Jermell’s twin who is currently world middleweight champion.

The one born in Isidro Casanova, of 32 yearsis undoubtedly the most outstanding boxer that Argentina gave in recent times. Although he had a first stint in the United States with four smaller fights between 2015 and 2016 -all with wins-, Brian had to make his career out of mecca to earn the place. First he took over his first world belt with a hard-fought KO over the Puerto Rican Emmanuel De Jesus during 2016 in Argentina. Already with the girdle World Boxing Association (WBA)first he had to pass two more than demanding exams as a visitor.

The initial stop was before the French nationalized Ivorian michel soro, whom he defeated in a controversial split ruling. Months later she again had to travel to that country to run into the dangerous Cedric Vitubut Castaño showed his credentials and outclassed the host with an impressive KO.

Shining as a visitor and against two local credits finally opened the big door for him in the United States. in the imposing Barclays Center from Brooklyn was also knit against the shifty Lara: Although he did not shine that night, the fight ended in a disputed draw and left the door open for him in the USA. However, the WBA stripped him of the title shortly after in a controversial decision and the Argentine had to generate a new path.

He was forced to show his worth in November 2019 against the Nigerian Wate Omotoso in it MGM National Harbor from Washington with a resounding KO victory and again had a world title fight, but this time from the World Boxing Organization (OMB): beat the Brazilian without discussion Patrick Teixeira in it Fantasy Springs Casino from Indio, California, and returned to the big plans.

Once again owning a belt, Castaño drew against Charlo on a night full of arguments in the first bout that had all four junior middleweight world titles up for grabs in the AT&T Center from San Antonio. That day, judge Tim Cheatham saw a tie (114-114), Steve Weisfeld gave the Argentine the winner (114-113), but the Puerto Rican Nelson Vázquez placed the local winner with an unusual 111-117.

This generated a huge expectation that was transferred to this May 14 to the Dignity Health Sports Park Carson from California who even had a great climate of tension during the previous press conferences and the corresponding weigh-in.

