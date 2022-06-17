He chased a thief, broke a tendon and will not participate in the World Athletics Championships: the unusual injury of the best hammer thrower

Anita Włodarczyk with a smile after surgery (Photo: Instagram)

Anita Włodarczykconsidered the greatest hammer thrower of all time, was having a quiet day at her Poland native until a thief tried to steal his vehicle and decided to chase him. Although the chase was successful, the athlete paid with an injury that required surgery and that excluded her from the medal fight until the end of the year.

“My track season is over”, he communicated on his social networks after an operation on his left leg. And she recounted the scene with the criminal in the first person: “Sometimes destiny has other plans. When I ran after the thief I totally tore my thigh tendon. The adrenaline was such that I didn’t even feel it.”.

Włodarczyk, que se preparaba to win his fifth gold medal at a World Championship at Eugene’s famed Hayward Field, underwent surgery Monday. On Tuesday, the three-time Olympic champion shared information about her health with fans through her Instagram account. Later, the Polish athlete wrote that the operation was successful and that he was under proper medical care. Beyond the unexpected setback, his goal is to get to Paris 2024 in the best possible way.

Anita Włodarczyk aspira a una medalla en París 2024 (Marek Biczyk / newspix.pl)

“I have a lot of work to do in rehab. I remember very well what it was like two years before Tokyo, when I had surgery on my knee, I went through a long and laborious path to return to sport, to return to the Olympic podium. Now I have a great motivation to repeat it and in two years to get back on the podium in Paris”Anita openly stated.

Włodarczyk was Olympic champion in 2012, 2016 and 2020 and was the first woman in history to throw the hammer over 80 meters (82.98). “Thanks for all the support. I’m glad you’re with me outside the athletics stadium too. I will do my best to get behind the wheel again next year and bring you joy and emotions”, he added with a smile next to his doctor. And he closed with a joke about his future in defeating the thief: “After my career, I think I will fight in MMA or UFC as our champion.”

The injury would be more complicated than she and her followers thought. Sports insiders know her muscles don’t heal quickly so in addition to the Worlds in Oregon, she will say goodbye to the European Championships in Munich in August. If she comes back for the 2023 World Cup, Wlodarczyk could aim to become the first woman to win five world titles in a solo event.

