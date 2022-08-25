He collected human eyes, Perón protected him, he died free: the days of Nazi Josef Mengele after World War II

With a mustache. Josef Mengele, with his face slightly changed.

All those who entered the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz Between the spring of 1943 and January 1945 they observed, and all too often suffered, the evil lurking in SS Captain Dr. Josef Mengele (1911-1979). Today he is remembered as “the archetypal cold and sadistic Nazi: a monster,” he writes. Olivier Guez in The disappearance of Josef Mengelehis novel, behind which there is a deep investigation, about what happened in the decades after the Second World War of one of the most persecuted and hated fugitives of the 20th century. It is as truculent as it is indelible. Perhaps for this reason, in addition to winning the prestigious Prix Renaudot literary prize in 2017, the French novel has been translated into 25 languages ​​and has become a world bestseller.

Guez opens its documentary-style chronicle with the arrival in 1949 in Buenos Aires of Helmut Gregor, a reserved 38-year-old German who hides his face behind a grown mustache and a hat whose brim shades his eyes. He has been on the run for four years, living under different guises in Bavaria and Italy, and now hopes to finally find refuge. in a city that has become a notorious haven for Nazis who – at least so far – have avoided arrest for their war crimes, including Gregor’s fellow émigré Ricardo Klement, alias Adolf Eichmann.

However, despite his newfound freedom, Gregor, the alias of Josef Mengele, he is affected by the need to hide a Nazi past of which he is still gloriously proud. He is aggrieved by the absence of his wife, Irene, and his son, Rolf, who refused to accompany him into exile, and bitter about what he considers Hitler’s inexplicable defeat in the war . Most painful of all has been the forced abandonment of his life’s work as a self-styled “biology soldier” in the field of “racial hygiene,” a Nazi euphemism for ridding the German gene pool of any “impure” traces. .

[”La desaparición de Josef Mengele” se puede adquirir, como libro electrónico, en Bajalibros, clickeando acá.]

It was his moral duty, he believed, “to discover the secrets of twinning, to produce supermen and increase German fertility ”. At the risk of revealing his true identity, she even brought back from Germany a suitcase full of blood specimens, cell samples, and research records in the hope of salvaging, perhaps even continuing, her interrupted studies.

In private, Mengele he revels in his creepy past. He had earned the infamous nickname for him, the Angel of Deathby their brutally efficient “selection” among the prisoners arriving at Auschwitz , routinely sending the vast majority to immediate death in the gas chambers and singling out a small minority to live at least a little longer as slave laborers who could be discarded at will. His main infatuation was his passion for human torture, carried out, or rationalized, as genetic and medical experimentation designed to advance the Nazi cause of racial purity.

He did it with what some would call the zeal of a mad scientist and others would describe it more clinically as pathological amorality, systematically searching for twins, pregnant women, blue-eyed individuals, and those with any kind of physical abnormality to be used as human laboratory specimens, and subjecting them to all kinds of “injections, measurements, bloodletting; cuts, murders, performing autopsies,” he writes Guez. In fact, Mengele was so obsessed with the Nazi ideal of racial purity symbolized by blue eyes that he decorated a wall in his office with “eyes riveted like butterflies” .

Road to the “selection”. Jewish women and children, among whom will be chosen who will live and who will be gassed by Josef Mengele. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Obsessed with his lost life and status, Mengele he seethes with rage and sinks into self-pity. However, as the 1950s progress, she begins to accept his new life. Enjoy the company of your fellow Nazi expats as they celebrate Hitler’s birthday and toast his vision of a reconquered homeland under new Nazi leadership. He lives comfortably thanks to regular payments from his well-to-do family in Germany; In exchange, he works as a sales representative in South America for the growing international farm machinery business. of the Mengele family . In this Nazi cocoon, he comes to believe that he is finally safe, that Argentine President Juan Perón and his pro-Nazi regime will never allow their arrest. His self-confidence – and his arrogance – restored, he boldly abandons his false identity, get a passport with your real name revisits his family in Europe and, on his return to South America, remarries.

But timing is everything. In 1960, Peron has been ousted from power and the new Argentine government, keen to erase its reputation for “Nazi sanctuary” start dismantling the clubs and hangouts nazis More popular. Leaks are everywhere. West German prosecutor Fritz Bauer informs the intelligence service of Israelthe Mossadabout the whereabouts in Argentina of the planner of the Holocaust, Adolf Eichmann.

After Eichmann was captured, taken to Israel to stand trial, found guilty and executed a new public scrutiny falls on Mengele and his human experiment horror show. But even with government agencies and Nazi hunters around the world hot on his trail, manages to disappear once more this time to Paraguayand later to Brazilmoving from one secluded hideaway to another, each one more dilapidated, dilapidated, and utterly depressing than the last, with its own Mengele devolving more and more into uncontrollable rage, paranoid terror, and narcissistic delusions of grandeur.

This is the trajectory of the last 19 years of Mengele’s life, and the last half of the book of Guez, which is terribly creepy. Though Mengele drowned after suffering a stroke while swimming in 1979, his family in Germany did not confirm his death until 1985. Mengele he had no pity for anyone except himself, and the portrait of Guez it contains no redeeming details to dissuade us from its toxic malice.

When I finished reading, I thought we didn’t need this book to remind us that the evil Mengele did lives on, in the bitter ashes of the millions killed in the Holocaust. But then again, in our current world, maybe yes.

(Fuente: The Washington Post)

KEEP READING

“Luck. Escape from the Holocaust”: hunger, violence and a little hope during World War II

A fashionable salon in Auschwitz: “Sewing was defending oneself from the gas chambers and crematorium ovens”, says historian Lucy Adlington