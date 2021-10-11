He crossed the Sahara, came to Europe by boat and slept on the streets of Paris: the hard story of Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight champion

Francis Ngannou throws a kick at Stipe Miocic in the UFC heavyweight fight held on March 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari / Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

In his native Cameroon, Francis Ngannou could not imagine anything other than being a boxer. When he told friends and family what he wanted to do, they made fun of him, laughed, called him crazy. If no one in the small African town where he hails from had ever seen a boxing ring, how could he have such a dream. To everyone’s surprise, a few years later, after a hellish journey in which he crossed part of Africa to reach Europe and sleeping in the streets of Paris, he became the heavyweight champion of the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). . The power of his punch became known in the world of fighting.

Before reaching glory, Ngannou seemed destined for a life of poverty and hardship. At age 10 he started working in a sand mine so that he could help out at home and have some money in his pocket. There was no other option, that was his life, that was his reality.

“I had to work to contribute at home so I could buy food and also to go to school. It had to be done, despite the fact that this work was intended for adults”He said in a conversation on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

He did not know how or in what way, but Ngannou was clear that he wanted to leave his country. Since I was a child I had that goal but it was all uphill. Even in his village where most were poor, his situation was worse than everyone else. At school, where he had to walk several kilometers to get there, he took breakfast from home which he then ate at lunchtime in order to cope with the long school hours.

“When I started school most of the time I didn’t have a pen to take notes or a notebook to write on. Sometimes he was without shoes; my uniform was all torn and it frustrated me to look around and see other children looking good“, said.

Without a gym or a place to train in his town, the hard work in the sand mines shaped his body, made him muscular and strong. At age 22 he sold a motorcycle with which he worked to buy boxing training equipment and moved to a nearby city where he could train. His family thought he was crazy, but he was stubborn in his dream.

In addition, boxing was for Ngannou a way to channel trauma from his childhood., of some things that he carried and that he wanted to take out.

Francis Ngannou in the sand mine in Cameroon where he worked as a child (Photo Instagram)

“My father was a violent man. He often hit us, my mother, my brothers and me. When I joked with my friends, people said of me: ‘he is violent like his father’. I quickly realized one thing: I didn’t want to become like him, “he said. “My father, ‘that guy’ who never did anything for us, at the end of the day was a role model for me. I understood through him what I did not want to be. It’s crazy how life works”.

At age 25, after saving money, he decided to leave Cameroon. The plan was kept a secret, the only person he told was his sister, as he needed someone to help him in case things went wrong on his trip.

“Before I left Cameroon I went to see my mother. I stayed with her for about three weeks. She didn’t know why I stayed so long, maybe it could be the last time we see each other, “said Ngannou.

When he left Cameroon he did not know exactly where he was going, he only knew that he wanted to go north, out of Africa. And when he crossed the border, he faced the harsh reality of migrants. He had to learn quickly what was necessary to survive on the road, he had to be very careful not to fall into the hands of criminals, so that they did not steal what little he had on him.

“When many people leave their country, they do not know what they are looking for. It is difficult because you do not know exactly where you are going. You are walking in absolute darkness, ”Ngannou said.

Reaching Morocco, from where he would undertake his final journey to Europe, took him almost a year. To get to the North African country, he had to cross different countries (Niger, Algeria), sleep in forests, or wherever the night surprised him, and eat what he found and what he could, even if the food was between the trash. To avoid being stolen (he had left the rest of the money to his sister, and if she needed to, she would make money transfers), he kept the money in plastic bags that he swallowed. Then, to retrieve it, he had to defecate and search for it in his excrement.

The trip put him to the test, he could not lower his arms, at each step he had to overcome obstacles, and when he did and thought that everything would be easier, a new difficulty appeared. This happened when he crossed the Sahara desert in an overcrowded pickup truck. Dozens of people were in the back of the vehicle, out in the open, clinging to what they could, as they crossed the desert at more than 100 kilometers per hour. If one of the occupants fell on the sand, there it was in the middle of nowhere, because the truck was authorized not to stop and help the person.

Francis Ngannou training in a gym (Photo Instagram)

Ngannou, along with dozens of other people, were dropped off by the vehicle in the middle of the desert; They pointed out a place and they had to walk several kilometers, under a blazing sun, to reach their destination. The water on him had already run out, never in his life had he felt so thirsty. Almost at the end of the road, he found a small well of water, which was cloudy and with dead animals. He did not care, he put his face like his pure and fresh outside, he took from it and took advantage and filled an empty bottle that he was carrying.

Now in Morocco – a place he described as the hell for African migrants – he would begin a new and harsh chapter on his trip to Europe. For many days he studied the border with Melilla, a small autonomous Spanish city nestled on the African coast that is protected by high fences with barbed wire and armed border forces patrolling from one side to the other. He saw the movements of the agents, both the Spanish and the Moroccans, and at what hours they changed shifts. The intention was to pass the fence and cross the sea in a small inflatable boat.

In one of his first attempts, Ngannou cut his entire body with the sharp barbed wire. Scared that the Moroccan police would grab him and beat him to death, since some migrants have died at the hands of the security forces, bloodied and badly injured, he took refuge in a forest where he had a small makeshift ranch where he slept.. The multiple scars on his body remind him today of that failed attempt.

“The barbed wire of Melilla, I will never forget. I have scars everywhere: on my ribs, on my legs, on my feet“, said.

A scene was repeated several times: the Moroccan police would grab him and the other migrants with whom he was trying to cross the border and take them to the desert, a strategy designed to make them tire and give up on their goal of going to Europe. Nevertheless, Ngannou had his mission clear and every time they left him in the middle of nowhere, he walked for tens of kilometers and took refuge in the forest again.. In total, he spent 14 months in Morocco surviving as best he could, hunting any animal to eat or looking for scraps in the garbage; hiding from the police, living in the shadows.

“I would go to the market at night to look for food in the garbage. Sometimes you fought with a rat: ‘stay away from this tomato, it’s mine, this rotten tomato is mine, not yours‘”, said.

Francis Ngannou eats at a local in his village in Cameroon (Photo Instagram)

In one of his last attempts, after circumventing the fences and border patrols, he entered the waters of the Mediterranean Sea and took command of the small boat in which his other companions were. He asked them to row, they had already come a long way and he thought they could finally cross to Europe. However, a boat from the Spanish navy discovered them. It was the sixth time they had failed.

In the first months of 2021 alone, at least 1,146 people died trying to reach Europe by sea, according to a new report published by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). And from 2014 to date, more than 20,000 migrants died in the waters of the Mediterranean. This is one of the greatest contemporary tragedies.

Ngannou was lucky and for him the seventh was the charm, the Cameroonian and his fellow migrants reached the shores of the Spanish city of TarifaBut there they were arrested by the authorities and spent two months in jail. However, given the lack of repatriation agreements between Spain and Cameroon, he was released. Once released, he decided to take a bus to France.

“I was hoping to go to Germany or England because boxing is better established in those places than in France, but I ended up there.”, He told the Infomigrants portal.

Upon arriving in France his only goal was to find a boxing gym. With that in mind and after wandering around for many days and sleeping in the streets, an organization that helps migrants saw him and offered him food, but instead of receiving the food, they asked him if they had a job to do. he. When he got to the place where he would work, his surprise was great: next door there was a training gym for wrestlers.

Francis Ngannou shows the UFC champion belt in Cameroon (Photo Instagram)

Luck, after so much effort and difficult moments, was finally smiling at him. The gym that was next to the foundation that helped migrants was the MMA Factory, a mecca for mixed martial arts in France.. Its director, Fernand López, a former fighter also from Cameroon, recalled that Ngannou did not have the means to pay to train, but his safety and performance meant that money was not a problem.

“I thought he was talkative like the others. Then I saw him fight and I was impressed, ”Lopez said.

Seeing his strength and talent, López sponsored him and began training him for free. She also enrolled him in English classes. Ngannou was smart and wanted to prepare in the best way. Quickly, they organized fights to see their potential in the Octagon, but as they did not have a clear legal situation, the first fights could only be organized in France.

His success was instantaneous, with his blows he broke through and solved his legal situation. In 2015, two years after his debut, he signed a contract with the UFC, the most important MMA league in the world.

“The first time, I won 2,000 euros for two fights,” recalled the fighter. By his second year, he was already making close to $ 100,000. In January 2018, he received about $ 400,000 in his loss to former world champion Stipe Miocic.

Three years later, on March 28, 2021, Ngannou had his revenge against the American Miocic, whom he knocked out in the second round of the main fight of the UFC260 in Las Vegas (USA) and it was thus proclaimed UFC heavyweight champion.

Thus, The predator, as they call it, became the first African champion in UFC heavyweight history and the third active monarch of the continent, after the Nigerians Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. Your way to the top

Francis Ngannou wears the UFC champion belt (Photo Instagram)

