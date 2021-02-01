He descended from a volcano at full speed aboard his bicycle during the last solar eclipse: the adventure of the Chilean Pedro Burns

Pedro Burns during the solar eclipse

The natural phenomenon of the past December 14th it was the perfect backdrop for a tour that started on the side of the volcano Villarrica and culminated with a mortal of the athlete just when the eclipse left Pucón without light.

The weather could not stop the descent of Pedro Burns (23), three-time Chilean Enduro champion and Top 20 mundial of the Enduro World Series. Neither the rain, which predicted several millimeters of water falling during the night before and the day of the astronomical phenomenon, nor the low temperatures of a volcano Villarrica covered in mist, they stopped him.

Burns set himself the challenge of descending the volcano at maximum speed during the 120 seconds that transformed the day into night in the entire Araucanía region during the solar eclipse in December.

(Photo: RB Pool)

The idea, which was born by the motivation of the athlete himself after seeing the project carried out by the Chilean world champion of acrobatic paragliding Victor Carrera in 2019, considered a descent from the top of the volcano, passing through an intricate lenga forest, to connect later with the renewed Bikepark Quitrapillan, closing his adventure with an incredible backflip at the exact moment when the solar corona occurred.

After the complex jump in the dark, which required more than seven days of work on the runway to assemble a new take-off and reception ramp, the pilot continued his descent until he reached Correntoso, a river of dry lava where the challenge of Burns: a race against (bad) weather and the solar eclipse.

It was magical, I have no words to explain it, “said the Chilean. (Photo: RB Pool)

Once the descent is complete, the adventurer rider highlighted the energy and mysticism behind the challenge. “It was magical, I have no words to explain it. I felt that I was flying and that at all times a different energy ran through me and an anxiety that everything would be incredible. It is a unique experience ”, he said.

The sporting challenge was not without its problems since the bad weather prevailing in the area put the entire project at risk. Hence, the athlete highlighted the ability he had to adapt to the different scenarios he was faced with throughout the production. “From the beginning we wanted to make a jump, but we never imagined that we would have so many complications. We arrived and it was all with rain, the floor did not allow to reach the necessary speed and we thought we wouldn’t make it. Finally, together with the team, we decided to give it a try and We began to dig and remove all the first layer of earth and we succeeded. It really is something that gives an incredible closure to my year, “he said.

After the jump in the eclipse, Burns began his preparation for the Enduro World Series 2021 where it is considered a date of the world bicycle in the park of Farellones.

