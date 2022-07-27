He did not play a full game as a professional, he still did not score goals and was chosen to replace Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

At 17, the striker will have the responsibility of replacing the club legend

the departure of Robert Lewandowski al Barcelona left a very large gap in the attack of the Bayern Munich. Is that the legendary Polish striker will continue his career at Barcelona after signing his contract with the Catalan entity in exchange 45 million euros fixed and 5 in variables during the next four seasons.

What was striking was that the German entity opted for a adolescent what he still doesn’t have a full game as a professional and he has yet to score goals during his first steps in the big leagues. As announced by the Bavarian club through an official statement, the Frenchman Mathys Tel, coming from Renneswill be in charge of occupying the place left vacant Lewandowski. Thus, the 17-year-old his arrival arrived in exchange for a figure close to €30 million ($30.6 million).

“Bayern Munich is one of the best teams in the world. I am very excited about this wonderful challenge and I will give everything for this club”, said the brand new reinforcement before the local press after undergoing medical studies.

the champions of the Bundesliga they did not give details about the extension of the contract or what they paid for the transfer. However, the magazine Kicker reported that the German club made an initial investment of €15 million (15.3 million dollars), and that the rest corresponds to variables for games played and other sports achievements.

“He is a very talented young footballer.trained to perform in many positions, as center forward and winger. Is very fast, strong, and with all his physique, he is good at defending. He also has an excellent overflow ”, commented the coach of the cast that aspires to win the seventh Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann.

During the preseason tour of the United States, the strategist also highlighted that Tel does not arrive to be the direct substitute for Robert Lewandowski. In his attempt to take the pressure off the new addition, the coach assured that the 17-year-old boy “is not the successor of Lewy”. “It seems to me that it is normal to talk about his age and his experience in professional football. But he could become one of the best strikers and that is our goal. Or rather, that is our plan,” he argued.

Tel played 10 games (not all official) in the Rennes first team and has yet to score goals. But his performances in junior tournaments – including becoming European Under-17 champion and captain of France last month – caught the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs. “Tel is a very interesting footballer who we have been following for a long time”, completed the executive director of Bayern Munich Oliver Kahn. Undoubtedly, in Germany they are excited about having the new bomber.

