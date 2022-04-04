“He does not forget his older brother”: Faitelson condemned the agonizing victory of America against Necaxa

Diego Valdés scored the winning goal for the Eagles (Photo: Twitter/@golesycifras)

The fans present in the stands of the Victoria Stadium witnessed the last minute defeat suffered by Rayos del Necaxa. When it seemed that Jaime Lozano would keep a point with the goalless draw against the 17th place in the general table, Diego Valdes scored again goal and gave the victory to the Eagles. The unexpected defeat surprised the home crowd, although David Faitelson hinted that it was due to the old relationship that the teams maintained thanks to Televisa.

Throughout the match, the controversial journalist insinuated that the absence of goals was due to the fact that the sides faced a match between old acquaintances. “Necaxa and America, like good ex-brothers”. However, when the Chilean midfielder pushed the ball towards the goal line, the panelist from ESPN He corrected his position and assured that “Necaxa does not forget who his ‘older brother’ was”through his Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN.

And it is that the two teams that met on matchday 12 maintained a close relationship when belonged to the same owner. After Emilio Azcárraga Milmo bought the Coapa team in July 1959, In the 1980s, he wanted to expand his sports empire and acquired the competitive Necaxa franchise.. Thus, the paintings were governed under the instructions of the same owner for almost 32 years.

Faitelson recalled the old relationship that the institutions maintained for 32 years (Photo: Twitter/@_maxbarraza)

Despite the good performance of the two institutions, the Eagles remained the team with the highest hierarchy in the company. It was so, at a time when control over the timeshare of Mexican soccer teams was almost nil, the Rays received the nickname of being the “little brother”. They even shared the field of the Azteca Stadium for several seasons.

The relationship between the two was remarkable. Even various journalists hinted at match-fixing in favor of those of Coapa. One of the most relevant was the final of the Summer 2002 tournament. In that meeting, The Eagles came from behind in the second leg thanks to two goals from Christian Patiño and Iván Zamorano. The tie bordered on the golden goal, where Hugo Castillo he achieved the title goal for the Azulcremas. Although the detractors affirm a possible arrangement between the institutions, the players themselves have been in charge of denying it.

Ecuadorian player Alex Aguinaga defended the Necaxa shirt (Photo: Getty)

Another aspect where the close relationship was reflected was in the signings. In previous years, the exchange of players between both institutions was particular. The transfers sent by the television station were almost mandatory. Only Alex Aguinaga prevented his arrival in Coapa thanks to the intervention of the president Ernest Zedillofaithful follower of the Rays.

“Ernesto Zedillo intervened, president of Mexico, who was going to Necaxa and spoke so that I would not leave. I was present when he spoke Guero Burillo and told him verbatim: ‘You can take anyone, except Aguinagahe does not leave the team ”, recalled the player himself in an interview with TUDN.

It was thus that Faitelson evoked said antecedents to justify the agonizing victory of America. The match of the 12th day of the Grita México Clausura 2022 remained tied without goals during all the regular time. When compensation time began to run outthe Americanists had the opportunity in a free kick from the corner of the large area.

Despite being the top scorer in the history of America, Zague also wore the colors of Necaxa (Photo: Twitter @XaviSol_)

Richard Sanchez He watched his six teammates in the area, but looked for a direct shot. Luis Malagón managed to reject In the first instance, but the high density of azulcremas in the small area was favorable to recover the ball. After having bounced off the trunkDiego Valdes executed a shot in front of the goal sealed victory for the Eagles.

The victory benefited Americafor he increased his harvest to 13 units and positioned itself on step number 12. Although San Luis, Toluca, Santos and Querétaro still have to play their match of the current day, a combination of results would place the Eagles in the playoffs. For its part, the Rays were in the eighth step with 14 points.

