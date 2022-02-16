“He doesn’t know how to teach”: Alexis Canelo thwarted La Volpe as a coach

Ricardo La Volpe was criticized by Alexis Canelo due to his personality as a coach (Photo: Fernando Carranza/cuartoscuro.com)

Ricardo Antonio La Volpe He is one of the most renowned technical directors among the Liga MX teams. Throughout almost 30 years of experience on the bench has directed nine institutions in the country and, even, he has been the coach of the absolute team of Mexico. Although his experience is vast, his controversial personality has made him a target of criticism from players he has managed. The one who threw the most recent dart at him was Pedro Alexis Canelo Toluca striker who attacked his pedagogy as a helmsman.

During his intervention in the program Sport Roastthe striker for the Red Devils of Toluca was questioned about his experience under the command of Ignatius Ambriz. To do this, he took as a reference the period he lived with both Hernan Cristanteas with Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, who was the least favored for your criticism.

“Between La Volpe and the other two you named me there is an abyss. I am not referring to the sense that one knows more than another, but The Foxand I’m not going to be the first to say it because other players have already said it, he sins a lot from his treatment with a player. The Lord He knows a lot, but he doesn’t know how to teach, He does not know how to (make) the player what he wants so that he knows how to capture it on the field, ”he assured at the microphone.

The criticism made by the Argentine striker contributed to the debate on the effectiveness of the coach. Although the titles that appear in his showcase barely contemplate a league championship with Atlante, as well as the Concacaf Gold Cup with the Mexican National Team in 2003, La Volpe has established himself as one of the best promoters of homegrown players to the outside of the Mexican First Division.

Another of Ricardo Antonio’s features recognized worldwide is his peculiar way of thinking about sports strategy. Even, his method known as “Lavolpism”which promotes strategy on the field of play to consolidate a mostly offensive scheme, has influenced various coaches such as Josep Pep Gaurdiola, Ruben Omar Romano, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Raúl Potro Gutiérrez, among others.

The Mustache he was in charge of Toluca on a couple of occasions. Although his first stage was a resounding success that led the Mexiquenses to the championship of the 2002 Apertura tournament, his return in March 2019 was far from brilliant. In the 17 games he led the team he was only able to collect 16 points, a figure that He took him away from any possibility to access the league.

Two cycles after La Volpe left the bench of the choriceros Hernán Cristante returned to live his second stage as coach. During his management, the team managed to reach the quarterfinals after overcoming the playoffs. Even in that tournament Alexis Canelo established himself as scoring champion with 11 goals. In his statements he showed the good work with the former goalkeeper of the Devils because:

“The difference with Hernán (Crisante) is that he is very docile, very tactful with the player. Very explicit, he explains well, one knows what he wants, he makes good groups, he is a guy who knows what he wants. I appreciate Hernán very much, to date I have contact with him. He is a great person “

Currently, Toluca has managed to win three games in a row after losing in its debut against the Pumas of the National University. Alexis Canelo has been a starter in all four matches, but has only scored one goal. However, despite the short period of Ignatius Ambriz At the head of the tournament, the Argentine trusts in the new project. “We are going to give something to talk about in the league”he concluded.

