He failed a taco, repeated it and scored a great goal: Darwin Núñez shone in his debut with Liverpool in the Premier League

Two identical plays and one that ended in a goal. That way, Darwin Núñez had its premiere on the networks with the Liverpool on the Premier League. The Uruguayan striker 23 yearswho had already scored with the Reds in the pre-season and also for the consecration in the Community Shield, he put his name on the scoreboard in the draw 2-2 ante Fulham the Date 1 of the 2022/23 season of the English league.

Núñez entered the second half with his team falling by the minimum in Craven Cottage. The Fulham had taken the lead in the initial stage with a goal converted by Aleksandar Mitrovićso that Jürgen Klopp decided to replace Roberto Firmino by the Uruguayan attacker in the 51st minute.

Within 10 minutes of your admission, Darwin had his first chance to score: appeared from the penalty spot and hit a cross from the right sent by Mohamed Salah but his heel shot was efficiently covered by the goalkeeper Marek Rodák. The Slovakian goalkeeper denied him the draw but Núñez It didn’t take long to try again.

* Darwin Núñez’s failed cue on his first attempt

On the next move, the formula was repeated and this time it was not going to fail. Salah He threw the ball low again into the area from the right wing and Darwin Núñez repeated that fantastic gesture with the cue to mark the 1-1. This time, the ball went up and left a Native which did not shrink as well as in the previous action.

Núñez scored his first goal in the Premier League with the Liverpool and he already has six goals with this shirt. He scored four goals in a win by 5-0 in a friendly against RB Leipzig and got his first official goal by scoring against Manchester City in Wembley In the past week. However, his goal against Fulham did not prevent the stumble of the cast led by Kloppwho only took one point from his visit to Craven Cottage.

RESUME: FULHAM 2-2 LIVERPOOL

