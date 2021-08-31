He fell in love and sent money to his girlfriend at a distance for 3 years until he discovered the cheating of his roommate

Lu believed for years that his girlfriend Yang wanted to marry him, but he eventually realized that he had been cheated on by Xu, who he believed was his fiancée’s aunt. Photo: @thepaper

They say that virtual dating cannot be trusted and the bad experience of a young Chinese man seems to confirm these fears, since after three years He came to find out that his supposed girlfriend was the “aunt” who had been living with him for the past three years.

The events took place in Hangzhou, China, and date back to September 2017 when a 28-year-old named Lu (not his real name) by the Chinese media The Paper, met Yang (he’s also a pseudonym) on an online platform that sells second-hand goods.

The two young men began chatting when Yang asked Lu to help her differentiate between real and fake products that were on sale. Eventually those interactions became more frequent and they began a long distance relationship.

Alleged photos of Yang Photo: @thepaper

In November of that year Yang told Lu that her family wanted to force her to marry a man she had never met and who was desperate to run away from home.

Motivated to help her, Lu traveled from Hangzhou, where he lives, to Fuyang city in Anhui province, where his girlfriend was supposedly. A trip of 400 kilometers and about five hours by car.

There he remained for a month but could not meet his girlfriend, who told him that since his escape attempt he was under strict control of his family. However, the one he did meet was with Yang’s supposed aunt, identified as Xu, who told him that the young woman’s family had stopped forcing her into an arranged marriage.

In March 2018, Lu traveled to Fuyang again to try to see his girlfriend, but to no avail, as she told him that she was under strict supervision at her home and had limited access to her phone.

Xu, not only cheated on Lu, but had “relationships” with other men with whom he had parallel identities. Photo: @thepaper

Again, the young woman’s aunt served as a bridge between the lovers, this time moving to Hangzhou to see Lu’s home and help the family assess her suitability as Yang’s partner.

That happened in May 2018, something that for Lu was a “test” for his feelings for Yang, so he did not suspect anything at first. Already for June, Xu had completely moved into Lu’s house, helping him with his thrift shop business and continuing to serve as an intermediary between him and his girlfriend Yang.

Xu had told Lu that since the last time Yang threatened to leave home, Her family had watched her even more closely, so Xu had to arrange for Yang to call her back if the young man wanted to contact her.

Furthermore, Xu had asked Lu to take calls in his basement or in his car to “Avoid possible misunderstandings.”

Although the requests were strange, the young man still did not doubt his girlfriend, with whom he was blindly in love and was content to hear her voice on the phone. Thus years passed, in which Yang asked Lu to send money each month to a supposed savings account in which it was destined for his future wedding, something that for the young man was a clear example of the seriousness of their relationship.

In the three years that they “were together,” the man would have transferred about 15 thousand dollars to said account.

Lu putting up the lawsuit Photo: @thepaper

But time passed and suspicion grew in Lu, who did not understand why he could not see his girlfriend. This escalated to the point that on August 20, the young man took advantage of the fact that he was helping Aunt Xu to change the protective case of her phone to review the chat records on WeChat (the Chinese WhatsApp) and he realized that there were several messages with other people to whom he spoke with sweetness and a tone very similar to the one that Yang used with him in his text messages.

To confirm his suspicions, Lu decided to place a tape recorder in his home to record Xu while he was talking to Yang. To his surprise the two conversations were identical, but he had to be totally convinced so on August 22 he recorded it again and had the same result.

There were no longer any doubts, the girlfriend he had had for three years and whom he had not been able to meet It wasn’t Yang, it was Xu, the so-called aunt who had moved into his house to “assess” whether he was a good husband for her fake niece.

The next day, August 23, Lu made the pretext that he was going to accompany a friend of his to the hospital and went to report Xu to the police.

Some of the chats exchanged with Yang. Photo: @thepaper

Authorities intervened and investigated the case, calling Xu for questioning where the woman confessed that she had been cheating and cheating, not just Lu, but other men, convincing them that she was another younger woman who intended to marry them.

What’s more, said the money Lu transferred to the savings account to pay for the supposed wedding had been spent.

According to the authorities, the woman had used several WeChat accounts to impersonate different characters, as a mother of two with “unfortunate family circumstances”, or as a young woman with a “pessimistic view of marriage.”

In all the “relationships” she had with these men, none of them realized that they were lying to them.

Xu was arrested by the authorities. Photo: @thepaper

Xu is currently in police custody and the case is still under investigation.

