He forgot that the rules had changed and celebrated in advance: the strange moment that was experienced at the Australian Open

Zheng Qinwen celebrated the victory after a mistake by his rival and did not realize that the match was not over

The first Grand Slam of the season got its kick off after the scandal surrounding the entry of Novak Djokovic a Australia and the subsequent decision to deport him. The first round is developing with total normality both in the men’s and in the women’s branch and at the start a striking situation occurred in one of the auxiliary courts of the Melbourne Park: China’s Zheng Qinwen celebrated early by not remembering a rule change that was made in the tie-breaks.

With a set on each side, the Asian won 6-4 in the definition of the third chapter against the Belarusian Alexandra Sasnovich. The point was put into play and the Belarusian left the ball in the net which gave Zheng the seventh goal that with a smile on his face he began to approach the center to greet his opponent. However, he exchanged glances with one of his coaches who warned him that he was getting confused, since in the Grand Slams this type of definitions was stretched to the first to reach 10. The new format in tie-breaks changed in the Grand Slams during the 2019 season and had its premiere at the Australian Open that year.

Qinwen had no choice but to get back behind the byline and continue playing the match that three points later would close 10-5.. Fortunately for the Chinese, her opponent did not notice the action as he turned around as soon as he lost the point in search of his towel. Once what was necessary to access the next phase was achieved, the classic greeting between the protagonists of the meeting was carried out without any resentment. Unfortunately, Zheng’s path ended quickly as he fell in front of Maria Sakkari, eighth in the world ranking, 6-1 and 6-4 in the second round of the Australian Open.

Zheng Qinwen’s path ended in the second round (Photo: Reuters)

At 19 years old, the young Chinese tennis player is one of the great promises of the circuit and arrived at the Grand Slam with the aim of stretching the good moment she has been carrying since the beginning of 2022 with six wins and two losses. At ATP 250 de Melbourne, an event prior to the Open, reached the semifinals and fell to a circuit benchmark such as the Romanian Simona Halep by 6-3 and 6-2.

Choosing a sport in the Asian country is not an easy task and, in a conversation with the official WTA website, the athlete assured that tennis was not her first option. “I used to get sick, so my parents advised me to play sports and select one. I tried badminton, basketball and finally I ended up liking tennis”, explained who today is one of the projects to watch.

