He fought 10 rounds with a broken jaw and was crowned world champion in one of the best fights of the year

This weekend one of the best evenings of the year was held, which ended with the victory of Jai Opetaia about the champion of the cruiserweight category of the FIBthe latvian Mairis Deer. It was the unanimous decision of the judges that gave the Australian the belt, who starred in a real battle on the ring.

It is that the 27-year-old boxer began suffering the combat by receiving a punch to the chin that caused a fracture of the jaw, as it was known after the end of the duel. It is that the press was informed that the brand new champion was not going to be able to participate in the conference because he could not speak due to a painful injury. “The ringside doctor believes that Jai Opetaia suffered a bilateral mandibular fracture (broken jaw on both sides), probably between round 2 and 11”, Fox Sports commentator Ben Damon reported on his social networks. “Clearly he will need surgery. Mairis Briedis visited the dressing room of the new champion to congratulate him and request a rematch, “he closed.

The Australian public that filled the Gold Coast stadium celebrated the victory of their star boxer who managed to endure the pain and kept fighting. His performance was so spectacular that in the fourth round he managed to damage the Latvian’s nose, who dealt with the bleeding for the rest of the fight.

Opetaia He stretched his undefeated record to 22 appearances, 17 of which he won by knockout, an impressive figure that puts him in the running to face great boxing stars. For his part, Mairis Briedis37, suffered the second defeat of his professional career, the previous one had been against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who in 2018 snatched the WBC belt from him.

The final cards were 116-112, 116-112 y 115-113, unanimous decision of the judges in favor of the Australian who by contract will be obliged to give the Latvian a rematch. When he recovers from the fracture in his jaw, Opetaia will surely give some statements about what his magnificent performance was before his audience.

