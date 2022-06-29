He goes out partying and loses a USB with the data of 465,000 inhabitants of a city that he had copied without permission

There are stories that seem more like a fictional movie in which a series of misfortunes follow due to poor decision-making, but they are true. An employee of BIPROGY, a company subcontracted by the municipal government of a Japanese city named Amagasaki, lost, after consuming alcohol, a USB with information on almost half a million people.

The man left the office with that USB and went to a bar to drink. According to the information provided by Vice, it seems that drank more alcohol than necessary because he ended up sleeping on the street. And when he woke up he no longer had his work bag or everything he carried inside it.

An illegal data breach





The story gets more complicated than this. Not only in the USB lost with the briefcase there was information on 465,177 residents of Amagasaki (the entire city if we take into account that Wikipedia states that Amasagaki had 460,091 inhabitants in the 2005 census), but that the employee took that information from the office PC without permission.

You wanted to take your work home, use that information on another PC outside the office, and you committed this serious lack of security. The information that this USB collects are names, surnames, dates of birth, addresses, account numbers banking and tax information for a large part of the city.

The objective of the subcontracting of the municipal government of the city was that the BIPROGY company, where the protagonist of the story worked (we assume that in the past), was to find out what households met the requirements for some tax exemptions. The local government and the company had signed a confidentiality and data protection agreement.

The council has published an apology in a local media: “We deeply apologize to the citizens of Amagasakithe city of Amagasaki, and all those affected by the inconvenience caused by the loss of important information entrusted to us.”

more or less happy ending





The employee who lost the USB reconstructed his remaining memories of his crazy night and remembered that he had passed an apartment building on the way home. And there he located the briefcase, with everything he had inside. from the town hall have checked the USB and say that the USB stick was encrypted and that there was no evidence that anyone had agreed.

BIPROGY, for its part, is a company with a 60-year history and has contracts with municipalities throughout Japan. The company has assured that it will review and improve all its management and operation processes, in addition to providing education to its workers to raise awareness of the importance of data security.