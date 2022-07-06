He got injured, told to leave but won after playing more than 4 hours: Rafael Nadal’s heroic win at Wimbledon

*Rafa’s father asked his son to leave the meeting

Rafael Nadal had a tough battle four hours and twenty minutes contra Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The Spaniard, physically touched from the end of the first set, prevailed with partial 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 y 7-6 and managed to advance to the semifinals after overcoming an injury in the abdominal area that had him in a bad way during the rest of the match.

The manacorí yielded the first set and it was at the beginning of the second that he was most worried: not about his unforced errors, but about what was happening physically with his body. Each blow was accompanied by a worrisome gesture to the point of require medical assistance at the end of the first game. It was there when the Mallorcan asked to be treated and the cameras focused on the moment in which he was talking with his doctor.

Pointing to the lower part of his abdomen, the specialist invited him to retreat to locker rooms for further evaluation. Finally, a few minutes later, The 36-year-old tennis player went out on the field again, took his racket and was able to continue with the commitment until he won the second quarter 7-5.

The third set continued with the same tension, product of the physical setback he suffered Rafa. Points without celebrations, attentive gaze of the spectators and some erratic hits. Nadal was able to hold serve until the third game after committing a double fault on his last serve, while in the following the American managed to stretch the lead (3-1). Ultimately, the 24-year-old took the sleeve 6-3.

At the break, the legend of the Balearic Islands spoke again with the medical staff to make a decision about continuing or not. “I’ll try some more”, he seemed to have told the specialist before putting the headband back on and going for the fourth set. In the meantime, his father demanded that he retire with gestures from the stands. Sebastián Nadal knew that his son was not well and encouraged him to abandon the lawsuit so that his situation would not worsen.

Both protagonists managed to break their first serves at the beginning and it was not until the fourth game when Nadal took the lead (3-1). The Spanish, however, could not withstand the difference and Fritzin top physical shape, managed to match the game (4-4), although he could not beat the hierarchy of his opponent, who closed the set 7-5 in his favor and extended the series to a fifth set. With a lot of heart and courage, Rafa applied all his experience to define the lawsuit in the tie broke and settle in the instance of the four best of the contest.

*The best plays of Rafael Nadal’s heroic victory to reach the semifinals of the British tournament

“Something is not right in the abdomen”, recognized Rafa after the feat. “I had to find a different way to get it out. I was thinking in many moments that I could not finish. But this track gives you an energy… It’s something different”, he added.

“It has been a difficult afternoon. Taylor is a great rival. Honestly, I really enjoy playing these games in front of an audience like this. I can’t thank you enough, ”he concluded before retiring to the dressing room area.

*Rafa’s word after the epic victory against Taylor Fritz

Your next opponent will be Nick Kyrgioswho reached the earliest first semifinal of a Grand Slam tournament of his career with a comfortable victory by 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6 (7-5) over the Chilean Christian Garin. The tennis player 27 years he lost the initial nine points of the match against the South American, but finally made his power prevail. With the victory, the controversial from the single he became the first Australian to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 17 years.

Kyrgioswho has been summoned to appear before a Canberra court next month for an alleged assault, took advantage of the power of his serve, which was key to victory. It should be noted that Garin fought hard to take the third set to a “tie-break” and it seemed that he was going to take the duel to a fourth set when he got 5-3 in the tiebreaker, but his rival won the next four points to close out the match.

KEEP READING

Novak Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match and qualified for the Wimbledon semifinals

The millionaire fine that Wimbledon could pay after excluding Russian and Belarusian athletes

Christian Garín came back from an incredible match and will play the Wimbledon quarterfinals against Nick Kyrgios

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was accused of gender violence by his ex-partner