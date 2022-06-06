“He has no character”: Matador Hernández attacked Chicharito

Chicharito Hernández could miss the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: Getty Images)

With the advance of the days towards the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the possibilities that Javier Hernandez can return to the call of the Mexican National Team fade away. In the opinion of various experts, his participation in the squad could improve the offensive level. However, by not demanding a place among those selected by Gerardo Martino, Luis Hernandez The Matador cConsidered that he is not a player with personality.

During an interview with the media Recordthe former striker delved into the position that the Chicharito around his relegation from the National Team. Although the Chivas squad from Club Deportivo Guadalajara has made the decision to convince the Argentine helmsman through their performance on the field of play, The matador assured that it is not enough.

“Javier Hernandez has been silent and has dedicated himself to football, respectful of the decision of the Tata and has not questioned why he is not. Y if Javier does not do it, then he is not a character player, for me “he mentioned.

The Matador Luis Hernández was a time forward for the Tricolor (Photo: [email protected])

The argument of various characters who have promoted the call of the Chicharito to the selection is the good moment he is going through with the LA Galaxy. After having experienced a complicated adaptation process when he arrived in the MLS, Hernández has finally managed to become a decisive player for your club. Even in the 14 games he has played he has managed to score 6 goalsthat is, 3 less than the leaders of the contest.

On the contrary, the strikers that Martino has summoned for the Tricolor attack are not going through their best moment. Raul Jimenez, who is the main figure in the scheme, had a quiet season with the Wolves. While, Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez, and Rogelio Funes Mori nor have they been able to stand out with their Mexican soccer teams.

In that sense, knowing that his scoring rate is better than that of his colleagues, Javier Hernández has expressed his desire to return to be summoned. Even his own Matador considered that the Guadalajara’s style of play could be beneficial for the national team, although the rest of the players have the obligation to favor the game together above individuals.

The last time Javier Hernández wore the Mexico shirt was in October 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Another of the characters who has defended Hernández Balcázar’s call with the Mexican National Team is the Brazilian defender Robert Charles. And it is that during a visit to the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, he declared that “Chicharito is a great player, but we don’t know what’s going on. At least I don’t know what’s going on. Talking you reach an agreement and that’s it “.

In this sense, after months of controversy and rumors about the reasons why the Tata Martin would have stopped considering Javier Hernández with the Mexican National Team, the Argentine helmsman clarified that the doors are not closed. However, although she met with him to discuss the situation, she denied the possibility of integrating him with the group in the semester before the start of the World Cup.

“It is true what Javier said about that we have had a communication. Surely there is another to have (…) I never said that a meeting implied a future commitment. I get together with him, I listen to him, I talk to him and ultimately what we do is get together without any kind of problem. If my meeting generates some kind of commitment, we would have 70 players in the national team, ”he assured at a press conference before starting his preparation for Qatar.

KEEP READING:

“He is in the elite”: Tata Martino was supported by the coach of Ecuador

Raúl Sarmiento and his sad story when leaving Televisa: “I don’t know if I will narrate again”

“Perro” Bermúdez demonstrated his qualities as a pitcher in an MLB game