“He has no funds”: Aremi Fuentes denounced a non-existent check that rewarded his performance in Tokyo 2020

Aremi Fuentes, winner of the bronze in weightlifting in the 76 kg category, explained at a conference that Jaime Bonilla Valdez, governor of Baja California, gave him a non-existent financial award (Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido)

With the recent Tokyo 2020 Olympics Mexican athletes participated in the atypical edition of the maximum sports competition. In the case of the Mexican delegation, it achieved a total of four bronze medals. In Mexico, different political sectors and sponsors promised prizes and support for the competitors who won an Olympic medal.

Just over a month after the Tokyo 2020 Games ended, the different State governments and sponsorships have recognized their athletes with different awards and distinctions in their places of origin. But recently an Olympic medalist denounced that one of the economic awards she received from the government of Baja California he had no funds.

Aremi Fuentes, winner of bronze in weightlifting of the 76 kg category, explained at a conference that Jaime Bonilla Valdez, governor of Baja California, gave him a non-existent economic prize. On August 12, he met with him in a ceremony to recognize his efforts in Japanese lands and gave him a Check valid for 50,000 Mexican pesos.

Aremi Fuentes pointed out that the check that the Baja California government gave him does not exist and has no funds (Photo: EFE)

Nevertheless, the deposit never proceeded and Aremi Fuentes pointed out that the act was a “lack of respect” for their efforts, since they pointed out that they only used their image to make the distinction of the Bonilla administration.

“As of the date of delivery of the check, I have not seen the deposit reflected, the check does not exist, I am unapologetically grateful for using the image of an Olympic medalist. It is not that the check has no funds, it is that they tell me it does not exist “

On the other hand, he pointed out that in the ceremony he participated in all the protocol that the state administration undertook and received before the press his prize valid for 50,000 pesos.

He did not stop pointing out that the false award was a “mockery” of his long career in high-performance sports (Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido)

“We were given a stimulus of 50 thousand pesos, as a recognition that we did at the Olympic Games. The official photo is taken and everything, “he said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

In addition, she did not lose sight of the debt that the Baja California authorities had with her, since the award was not the only claim since the administration of Jaime Bonilla sports scholarships owed him a figure of around 24,000 pesos.

“They gave us an extra figure, 24 thousand pesos, but that was the amount of our scholarship, accumulated from overdue scholarships,” added the Olympic athlete.

Aremi Fuentes Zavala reiterated that the check valid for 50 thousand pesos is non-existent and confessed that other athletes received higher bonuses for their competitions in Tokyo 2020 that are around 150,000 pesos, while the competitor in weightlifting barely earns 3,000 pesos a month and was unable to collect her prize.

With the bronze in Tokyo 2020 he reached the Olympic podium and one of the greatest Olympic glories in his career (Photo: REUTERS / Edgard Garrido)

“The check has no funds, it does not exist. Other Olympic medalists, who went to Tokyo 2020, and for his Olympic medal his governments gave him 150 thousand pesos, plus a salary of 20 thousand per month, while I earn 3,000 a month plus 3,500 from food ”.

He continued to point out that the fake award was a “mockery” of his long career in high-performance sports. “I have been representing the state since 2014. They make fun of what they did, give me a check before the media and that it does not exist, that it does not have funds, “claimed the 28-year-old athlete.

Among his most outstanding achievements in weightlifting, Aremi has a silver medal in the Pan American Games in Lima 2019 in the 76 kg category, and two bronze in the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011 and Toronto 2015. With him bronze in Tokyo 2020 reached the Olympic podium and one of the greatest Olympic glories in his career.

