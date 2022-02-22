“He has no shame”: Faitelson attacked Solari’s continuity in America

Faitelson shared his discomfort at not seeing the resignation of Santiago Solari (Photo: EFE/ Victor Cruz)



the future of Santiago Solari at America club hangs by a thread, the results that he boasted in 2021 are far from what he currently accumulates at the beginning of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022. Located in 16th place in the table with just five points, the continuity of the Argentine strategist could be at risk for the remainder of the tournament.

But for David Faitelson, the panorama that the American directive is going through could be different. In the first instance, the journalist ESPN the continuity of Solari on the bench of The Eagles and rated it as a person who has no “shame” to resign his position.

Despite the fact that he has shown that he does not manage the team well and has gone three home games without winning, Faitelson shared his discomfort at not seeing Santiago Solari resign; Through Twitter, the sports analyst wrote a publication in which exposed the internal crisis of Coapa and the reasons why Santiago Solari has not left office.

Faitelson attacked Solari’s continuity (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

“Solari does not have the shame to resign and America does not have the money to kick him out… And so, we take her…”

your opinion quickly generated reactions on social media Well, it reached more than 1,800 “likes” and hundreds of comments started a debate in which they exposed the shortcomings of the former Real Madrid strategist.

In a second publication, Faitelson explained that in Mexican soccer, coaches with poor performance are justified in the complications they face, but without accepting their mistakes, much less leaving the club. For this reason, he shared a second publication in which he stated that the club’s fans are the main affected.

“I still don’t know a coach who openly admits that he can’t take it anymore. Generally, they are wrapped in a ‘flag’ where it is difficult to identify which part is pride and which is money. The one who gets screwed is definitely the fan of the club…”, he wrote on his Twitter account.

What will happen to Santiago Solari and America?

Even though Solari affirmed that he will continue to lead The Eagles, rumors recently grew about his permanence in Coapa. The next match of relevance that he will face will be the capital’s classic against Pumasan event of great importance for the institution, for which it was said that that match of the Day 7 would be the “ultimatum” game for Santiago.

Solari accepted the mistakes on the field and stated that the fans have the right to express themselves (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

If he lost, America would opt for the idea of ​​looking for a replacement for his current coach. In the event that he wins, the board would give him one more chance for the remainder of the championship. So far there is no statement that verifies or refutes the alleged condition of Santiago Solari.

At the end of the Matchday 6 of Liga MX, the fans demanded Solari’s departure. In the stands of the Azteca Stadium, the “Out Solari” was heard and claims against the Argentine strategist quickly went viral on social networks because so far in Clausura 2022 he has not had any victory.

At a press conference, Solari accepted the mistakes on the field and stated that the fans have the right to express themselves against the club. “The fans have the right to express themselves and at this moment the strange thing would be for them to applaud us because we are not doing well; so they can yell or boo, it’s the same as long as we don’t improve, ”he pointed out.

