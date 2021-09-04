“He has nothing to do in Qatar”: David Faitelson exploded against the operation of the Mexican National Team

El Tri got a tight victory against Jamaica in the qualifying rounds (Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmx)

The analyst of ESPN, David Faitelson made his annoyance notorious after the confrontation of the Mexican and Jamaican SelectionLooking ahead to the 2022 World Cup, there were notable errors by the national team and they suffered in the last minutes to finally obtain a 2-1 victory.

Faitelson did not save anything and made it clear that if the team continues to play that way, they will not even have reason to go to the most important tournament in football. “With the level that Mexico showed last night, before a limited, very limited Jamaican team, has nothing but nothing to do in Qatar 2022 ″, it reads in its publication.

The tricolor controlled the game at the start from the possession of the ball, but could not transmit danger in the goal of a Jamaica. The minutes passed and Jamaica had a clear opportunity that came into the hands of Guillermo Ochoa, which caused the reaction of those led by Gerardo Martino.

Subsequently, the Mexican team began to finalize the plays and the possibility of a score was felt with greater force, but the lack of force was present, especially in the area where Rogelio Funes Mori he let an opportunity slip into goal with a header.

David Faitelson attacked El Tri (Photo: Twitter- Faitelson_ESPN)

After the first 45 minutes, Mexico managed to find an opportunity where Alexis vega He dressed as a hero and put the advantage for El Tri by minute 49. However, when it seemed that everything was solved, a mistake cost a lot and, at the same time, minute 65, Nicholson tied the match after a bad rejection of Jorge Sanchez.

However, the player of America, Henry Martin He awarded the victory to the national team with a spectacular shot with his right leg, which made the team seal the victory in the first round heading to the World Cup.

Despite everything, the performance left more than one unhappy, including the Argentine coach. Yet despite the flaws they made Rogelio Funes Mori and Jorge Sánchez, Tata continued to support their decision to continue representing Mexico:

“Not for missing a goal or making a defensive mistake, under no point of view is it intended, mistakes are made and misfortunes occur. A fatality has happened to us and we have tied the game. But not because of these mistakes are they going to stop coming to the National Team, there are other issues that are not football that do imply not being in the national team, “he said at a press conference.

Gerardo Martino will not be present in the next clashes against Panama and Costa Rica (Photo: Instagram / miseleccion)

In that sense, he spoke about the strategic scheme and the changes that he has had to take into account due to the absences.

“Throughout the cycle we have worked on a certain scheme, but there are parties where we have to modify. We finished the game with a clear 4-4-2. I do not rule out anything, it is only a scheme that makes us feel comfortable but according to the situation that the game takes us we can modify, today we were required by the double nine and we are happy for Henry and for the team, “he said. Martino.

Likewise, the Tata gave the news that for the next confrontations against Panama and Costa Rica, in the Octagonal Final from ConcacafYou will be absent because you need to attend to a health problem as soon as possible.

“Tomorrow I have to do surgery for retinal detachment,” revealed the team coach Tricolor.

KEEP READING:

“I’m not Superman”: the controversial statements of André-Pierre Gignac before his return to the courts

“We took a good step”: Gerardo Martino on Mexico’s debut against Jamaica

Felipe Melo revealed how he would mark Lionel Messi: “With an elbow to the head, there is nothing to do”