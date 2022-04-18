“He has stuck to his ideas at the cost of ruining his career”: Djokovic’s coach’s shocking reflection

Djokovic fell in the first round of Monte Carlo (REUTERS / Denis Balibouse)

The public and tennis life of Novak Djokovic changed with the appearance of the coronavirus pandemic that affected the entire planet. Faced with his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Serbian’s normal development of the ATP circuit season was affected. A reflection was what happened at the beginning of the year, when he ended up being deported from Australia without being able to defend his title in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Although the epidemiological situation improved as the days went by, the tournament organizers continued to maintain the restrictions for each tournament, especially the need for players to be vaccinated to participate in the event. That caused Djokovic to miss out, for example, on participating in the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami in the United States.

Facing this scenario, and after losing in the debut in Monte Carlo against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovichthe one who gave details of the present of the former number 1 in the world was his coach, Goran Ivanisevic. “Djokovic was not feeling well, he had a slight fever and was not one hundred percent ready to compete. Three weeks ago he couldn’t compete here because of the restrictions, and that made it very difficult to prepare mentally. We did not expect to do anything spectacular in this tournament, our goal is Roland Garros”, said the former player in dialogue with the portal UbiTennis.

But beyond his analysis, who knew how to be Wimbledon champion in 2001, showed all his admiration for Nole and his choice not to inoculate himself in the midst of a pandemic. “Change your idea about the vaccine? It’s his life and he makes his decisions, and I respect them. I admire him even more because he has stood by his convictions at the cost of ruining her career. He is the only one in the world who has stood by him from the start and I respect him even more than before for that.”he clarified.

Goran Ivanisevic with Djokovic in a practice session (REUTERS / Denis Balibouse)

It must be remembered that so far in 2022, Djokovic could only play two tournaments. After the scandal at the Australian Open, the Serb spent more than two months without playing after losing in the quarterfinals in Doha and reappeared at the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo with a loss: he fell in his first match of a tournament after four years.

“He is one of the best players in the history of tennis and these players always find a way to win and overcome their problems. You will find a way out thanks to your perseverance. Last year also started badly when he ended up losing here to Evans, but then he started to play well in Rome and ended up winning in Belgrade and Roland Garros, so I’m not worried”, Ivanisevic confessed about the current outlook for his pupil.

Looking ahead to the rest of the men’s tennis calendar, the former tennis player confirmed that it is not scheduled due to restrictions for those who are not vaccinated. “We still have to talk about what the schedule will bebut the plan is to play all the tournaments that I can participate in, depending on how things develop from day to day, “concluded the 50-year-old Croatian.

