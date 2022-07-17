He hired an assassin through the Deep Web to kill the boyfriend of his crush. But in the end it went very wrong

The phrase has always been heard that the internet is a great iceberg. We can only see a small part of everything on the network, because the rest of the content is hidden from most users, known as the Deep Web or deep internet. Illegal content can be found in this area of ​​the Internet, to say the least, such as arms trafficking, but also hired assassins.

The latter is exactly what a man did who hired a killer paid to the one who paid with cryptocurrencies to kill the boyfriend of a young woman with whom he was secretly in love. And although it may seem like the script of a Hollywood movie, it is something that has happened and is being investigated by the FBI.

Deep Web, Dark Web and Dark Net_ What is each one?

Hired an assassin for the Deep Weeb but it went really wrong

And it is that the police played a key role in avoiding this crime for a secret love, since they managed to stop the instigator before it happened. All of this is mainly because the FBI sent a risk report to the local police that identified the victim of an assassination attempt. This was vital in granting confidential protection to the victim and preventively.





The investigations continued, until finally the telematic traces that a payment had been made through cryptocurrencies could be investigated. This caused a 34-year-old man to be identified as the main suspect in the murder in the province of Treviso (Italy). this was in love with a young girl without her knowing it, and jealousy for her boyfriend made her resort to this way in the Deep Web to kill him.

Currently the virtual wallet used is under investigation to make the payment, and which was vital in finally being able to identify the culprit and arrest him. And it is that as reported by the police, the identification was successful thanks to advances in technologies that allow tracking of certain information on the Deep Web. This is something that a few years ago was completely unthinkable, and although there is still a long way to go, some light is finally being seen in this darkness.

In this case, we must remember that it is not recommended at all to access the Deep Web, due to the great dangers that may exist there. And the fact that little by little you will be able to monitor your activity means that you cannot always go unpunished, especially if you are an amateur in this world of the Deep Web.

Via | RainNews