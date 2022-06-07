“He hurt my jaw”: how was the fight between Naughty Arce vs. “Terrible” Morales

The two former world champions had an exhibition match in which they showed off their boxing skills (Video Twitter/@bxstrs)

Jorge the mischievous Arce y Erik Terrible Morales staged an exhibition match last Friday, June 3 in Zacatecas. Both former boxers returned to wear the gloves and entered the ring to face each other in a fight without a title in between.

At six rounds, both former world champions showed their skills that at some point led them to be great references in Mexican boxing. For the event held in Zacatecas, both the Mischievous as Terrible Morales They entered the ring with the protection mask.

Once the referee began the fight, both former high-performance athletes came out with every intention of giving the best boxing show to the public that gathered in Zacatecas for the show. The first round served for them to realize in what quality the rival arrived, so they released all kinds of combinations and blows.

The Naughty Arce accepted that Erik Morales still hits hard (Photo: Twitter/@bxstrs)

For the second round the dynamic was the same; however, what jumped out among the public is that Erik Morales took off his protective mask and he went out to fight without her, a fact that set fire to the public of the Zacatecas Fair; Although the scene seemed to provoke Jorge Arce, he reduced some blows to the face and sought to connect blows to the body of the also federal deputy.

The Mischievous He also received the punishment of the native of Tijuana Well, a blow landed on Arce’s jaw and shook the face of the one who was a five-time world and international boxing champion. For the fourth round, the native of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, also took off the mask and finished the fight without her.

The reaction of the public was generalized since they applauded the action that both athletes carried out for fully committing themselves to the fight. The last two rounds were played without any protective helmets, so both Erik Morales and George Maple they boasted about their potential that at one time led them to win championships.

Erik Morales recognized the potential of Jorge Arce (Photo: Twitter/@bxstrs)

Sometime the Mischievous dominated the fight because he cornered Erik Morales, but Jaime Munguía’s current trainer knew how to get rid of the conflict. The last round was characterized by the explosive closing of the contest Well, both former champions sought to connect the most blows until the bell rang.

In the end, the judges gave both fighters the winner for the quality of combat they sustained, so there was no victorious contender ysand recognized the trajectory of both. During the press conference after the fight, the Terrible Morales stated that he hurt his shoulderso he did not have much movement in the ring.

“Somewhere in the round they hit me on the paddle and I can’t lift my shoulder, it hurts a lot. When you are old, everything fails you”

There were no winners in the Erik Morales vs. Jorge Travieso Arce fight (Photo: Twitter/@bxstrs)

Also Erik Morales made a live broadcast on his Facebook profile in which he talked about the fight and recognized the potential of Jorge Arcealso in the same video he let the Mischievous also explain what you felt. It was there that she pointed out that Morales hurt her jaw with a blow.

“I tried to put on a good show as Erik hits really hard, hurt my jaw, he hit me upper that stunned me and I said, ‘I’m going over him.’ The truth is this cab ** n is crazy, he took off his mask and I said ‘how did he take off his mask?’ and people began to say ‘without a mask, without a mask’ and my trunk won’t open, hot I took off my mask and threw it at him, what he does do is throw the champ very hard, ”he assured.

KEEP READING:

Julio César Chávez boasted how Omar Chávez trains for his return to the ring

Pachuca’s joke involving Shakira with Kevin Álvarez

Without Ochoa or Chucky Lozano: who makes up the Tri call for the Nations League