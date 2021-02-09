He ignored the advice of the doctors and will now make history: the tennis player with four fingers on each hand making her debut at the Australian Open

Francesca Jones is 20 years old and will play her first Grand Slam (AFP)

The British tennis player Francesca Jones will make its debut in a Grand Slam this Tuesday when I face the American Shelby Rogers. The presence of the 245th in the ranking of the WTA It is not a minor news since the 20-year-old managed to reach the Australian Open despite having a disability that could mean a disadvantage in tennis.

It is that the English woman suffers from an anomaly of embryonic development: “My syndrome is very rare. It is complicated because there are numerous symptoms. Mine are that I have three toes on my right foot, four on my left and four on each hand”He explained in an interview published on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) website in January this year.

Her explanation came after she had qualified for the ocean competition by defeating Chinese Lu Jia-jing 6-0, 6-1 in the last qualifying round for the Australian Open. “The doctors told me that I couldn’t play tennis. And my reaction was: ‘Since they said that, I’m going to prove them wrong.’

With her victory against Lu, 31, the Leeds-born tennis player qualified for her first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, and this Tuesday she will make her debut against Shelby Rogers, number 57 in the world ranking. Until now, Jones, who has ambitions to become a big name within the sport, had twice failed in the first round of Wimbledon qualifications in 2018 and 2019.

In his last presentation he lost to Nadia Podoroska (AFP)

The genetic disease he has is a form of ectrodactyly, which is characterized by a malformation of the limbs, and it is a great balance problem. “When you have fewer toes, it is more difficult to put weight on your feet”she explained, noting that she is at higher risk of injury.

“The worst thing you can do is tell me that I can’t do something. One day he doctor told me that my body was not built to be an athlete or a professional tennis player, But my parents told me that I could be whatever I wanted. And I believed them … At that moment I decided to do it; those words achieved the opposite, they pushed me to be that determined, “she explained Jones in dialogue to The country.

Despite all the forecasts and contrary to the advice of the specialists, the British has achieved the impossible and this Tuesday she will seek to make history. Her willpower, which according to her is her greatest virtue, classified her to the competition of Australia, we will have to wait to know where it will take it now.

