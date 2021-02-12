He invaded Super Bowl LV and with the fortune he won he will buy a giraffe

Yuri Andrad was released after posting a bail of USD 500 (USA TODAY Sports)

The Super Bowl LV He did not escape what usually happens in sporting events and once again a fan jumped onto the playing field to get his minute of fame. Days from the end of the NFL it was known that he not only sought to become popular but also did it for money and told what he plans to do with it.

Yuri Andrade, 31, told the network’s WPEC-TV channel CBS than the 15 seconds that his career lasted through the field of Raymond James Stadium in the city of Tampa, where the Buccaneers they defeated last Sunday the Chiefs of Kansas City By 31-9, they were the biggest adrenaline “rush” of his life.

After having outwitted the security teams and drawing the attention of the public in the stadium and the millions of people who watched the Super Bowl on television from around the world, Andrade was arrested, spent a night in jail and the next day he was released on $ 500 bail.

This Boca Raton, Florida man, who told police that he was involved in international business, now faces an accusation for trespassing on a prohibited location for the public, but It has also pocketed USD 375 thousand.

The Super Bowl was stopped for a few minutes due to the intruder (AFP)

As he told the television channel, the idea came from the famous youtuber, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, which has a history of this type of intrusion in major sporting events, which in English is called streaking. It was he who explained to the channel that it is the fifth time he has managed to get a person to sneak onto the playing field during a Super Bowl, the largest sporting event in the United States.

Andrade, who was wearing a pink swimsuit with the name of the website Vitaly Uncensored, advanced now that the nearly $ 375,000 he won from betting on whether a streaker would sneak into the Super Bowl LV is going to use them to buy a giraffe.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy paid the ticket for this spectator to jump onto the playing field (USA TODAY Sports)

The founder of Vitaly Uncensored is named Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who has on his channel YouTube some 1.9 million subscribers. It also has another channel called VitalyzdTv where he already accumulates more than 10 million fans. It offers mostly content related to practical jokes and has risen to fame for invading large-scale sporting events. His fame increased after the invasion of different sporting events such as the final of the Brazil World Cup 2014 between Germany and Argentina or the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019. They had also planned to do it in the definition of the Copa América but were unsuccessful.

With information from EFE