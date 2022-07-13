He is 14 years old, he set up a snack stand to watch a Checo Pérez Grand Prix live and it went viral: the story of Matías

Matías seeks to raise money to see Checo Pérez at the Mexican Grand Prix (Photo: Facebook/Elsa Zepeda)

The successful breakthrough of Czech Perez As a member of Red Bull Racing, he has fostered a phenomenon among Mexican motorsport fans. His results aboard the RB18 place him as one of the candidates to take the first position of the Grand Prix of Mexico next October. In this sense, faced with the possibility of victory, Matthias undertook a business to go to the Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez.

After the abandonment of the Mexican driver at the Austrian Grand Prix, a publication went viral on social networks announcing the intention of Matías, a 14-year-old from Morelia, for save money and be able to meet who he considers his idol. Elsa Zepeda, her cousin and in charge of spreading the image of her fried food and churros business, asked for help to help her achieve her goal.

“I tell you that my dear Mati he’s selling botanita to finance his F1 ticket. The net I am very proud because it is not the first job she has (…) So please, if you pass by, are close or want a snack and help my cousin, you know where, “reads the Facebook post .

Sergio Pérez had to leave the Austrian Grand Prix (Photo: Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS)

According to the author of the publication, the business It is not the first job that his cousin has who has even been collecting money since last year when he received remuneration for working with his mother. In this regard, Matías told Infobae Mexico that, despite having started a few days ago, the dissemination of its initiative on social networks has borne fruit because more people have approached him.

The original idea of ​​starting a business came from his sister Montserrat, who also helped him make the initial investment to start his business. In this way, Matías has almost four months to be able to gather enough money and pay for his trip to Mexico City to attend the Grand Prix of Mexico where he expects the Mexican is in the leadfollowed by Max Verstappen, as well as Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz Jr.

According to the 14-year-old, his love for the Mexican driver was born two years ago, when the future of his career as a Formula 1 driver was uncertain. “I started seeing it two years ago, in the final stage of Racing Point, and I started getting noticed by my cousins. They are very fans of Checo Pérez and Formula 1. That’s where it came from, ”he assured.

Sergio Pérez aspires to finish the World Drivers’ Championship for the 2022 season in first place (Photo: Benoit Tessier/REUTERS)

As a fan, he has witnessed the two most glorious moments of Checo Pérez in Formula 1, that is, the conquering the top in the Bahrain Grand Prixstill as the standard-bearer for Racing Point, as well as the first place of Monaco Grand Prix this season. Despite this, he has also suffered the most significant defeats for the Mexican, such as the abandonment at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, July 10.

“The Austrian Grand Prix was very ugly. I was watching the race and I saw that they crashed him and I said ‘well, if he’s already come back from one race, he can come back from another’, but his effort was no longer bearing fruit and he kept moving away until he left”, he recalled.

Despite this defeat, Matías, who is also looking to become a Formula 1 driver or study finance, has found in Checo Pérez a benchmark for its sporting valuesSo he declared, “he never gives up”. He even hopes that the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, can finish in first place in the World Drivers’ Championship.

“Checo, I admire you a lot, your way of being and your effort. I admire how you are. I see that you are humble, you are not like other athletes who behave ugly with their fans (…) Like all Mexicans, I want Checo to win and I have high hopes”ended.

