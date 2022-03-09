He is 83 years old, he was president of Ukrainian rugby and joined the army to defend his country in the war with Russia

Giorgi Dzhangirian, former president of the Ukrainian Rugby Federation, joined the army.

No one can doubt the commitment of the Ukrainians with their country, especially some personalities linked to sports who decided to actively participate in the conflict with Russia. But there is a story that is most amazing: a man named Giorgi Dzanghirianwho was president of the Ukrainian Rugby Federationbravely enlisted in the army at 83 years.

Dzanghirianwho was a modest club player Sokil Rugby de Lviva city located in the west of the country, was one of the most recognized leaders of the entity that was founded in 1992 as a body to regulate said discipline.

It was his own former club that communicated through its Facebook page that Giorgi Dzanghirian had joined the troops that ensure the security of the Ukrainian territory. Although the news had greater repercussion when Octavian Morariupresident of Rugby Europe, spread it on his Twitter account.

The publication of Octavian Morariu, president of Rugby Europe.

As reported The Parisianthe club Sokil Rugby Lviv is heavily involved in the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine to help their compatriots: the clubhouse is currently being used as transit shelter for travelers who would like to flee to Europe occidental. They are offered beds and food.

This is not the first time that the ukrainian rugby it has a direct anti-war connection. There is the background of Mykita Bobrova young rugby player who was shot dead at the entrance to Kievan event that was also commented on social networks by the president of Rugby Europe, Octavian Morariu. “Very sad news coming from the Ukrainian rugby family. Mykita Bobrov, a young rugby player, was shot along with his family at the entrance to Kiev. Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian rugby community and all who are suffering in these difficult times,” Morariu wrote on social media.

Another athlete who also lost his life in this conflict was the national kickboxing champion Yehven Zvonokalso second in the general classification of the World Cup, who was killed by the various Russian bombings on March 3, in the city of Chernihivin the north of the country.

