He is a teenager, he knows that he will die of cancer and comforted his little brother: the viral image that shocks the world

Surely what A picture is worth a thousand words apply to this photo. The teenager, who knows that he is going to die of terminal cancer, hugs his younger brother, who has just received the news and cries disconsolately.

The photo was replicated virally on the afternoon of Saturday the 20th. Millions of Internet users wanted to know the story of Ian, a 15-year-old teenager who suffers from a terminal cancer. His brother Peter hears the news and can’t stop crying. Ian was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2019. It is a kind of bone cancer, which is more common in children.

After going through a surgery and months of chemotherapy, the boy’s family had a hope. The doctors had told them that I no longer had cancer. But in 2021 his cancer returned. In November of that year, they discovered not only that the disease He had returnedbut also had spread throughout his body.

“There is nothing more that the doctors can do,” they told the young man who at the time of the photo is seen keeping his face calm. with immense maturity comforted him and apologized for not being able to defeat cancer.

The photo was posted on Facebook by an Oregon man whose name is Benjamin Elliott. “Even without them speaking, this photo projects a stronger message than words will ever be able to. Last week, Ian and his family learned that there was nothing more they could do. Cancer had taken possession of his body in the past and defeated him. However, now it would be cancer that would emerge victorious,” Elliott wrote.

Benjamin said that Ian began to cry after learning that he would soon die, but not because he was afraid. “Actually, I was okay with it,” he said. “Ian cried because, as he said in his own words, “I just want to do one good thing in the world before I leave you all.”

The Facebook user added that Ian “He made the decision to tell his friends and his little brother that his cancer would inevitably kill him,” instead of letting her parents share the news. And he added: “I think this image really shines a light on the “good” that Ian wanted and believed he needed to share. “Even in his devastating prognosis, it was Ian who comforted and comforted his friends and little brothers,” she said.

Benjamin concluded by explaining that from now on, Ian will not ‘sit down to die’, but rather ‘he has chosen to be busy living until his death comes true’. “While he says he’s sad, he also admits he’s okay with dying,” she wrote. ‘The truth is that Ian refuses to live for himself. He chooses to live only for others until the moment he exhales his last breath´.

Many people flooded the comments section of the post with their support, such as one person who wrote: ‘My heart is broken’. Another added: “Man Facebook has me in the bathroom crying.”

Osteosarcoma is the most common bone cancer in children. According to the Argentine Hospital Oncopediatric Registry (Roha), bone cancer in children represents approximately 5% of all childhood tumors, and among bone cancers, osteosarcoma is the most frequent (56%).

Florencia Moreno is a pediatric oncologist (MN 81797) and coordinator of the National Program for the Comprehensive Care of Children and Adolescents with Cancer of the National Cancer Institute (INC), and consulted in a recent note with Infobaepointed out: “Fundamentally what is known is that there are genetic factors that predispose a very small number of cases, but the truth is that In most cases, the causative agent is unknown.”.

“The most common age of onset is between 10 and 14 years.while the second group in order of frequency is from 5 to 9 years old”, assured the specialist, who also directs the Roha.

On what are the reasons that lead to the consultation, Moreno explained that “Very frequently parents consult about a blow, but it is not that the blow is the antecedent” highlighted: “Although the most frequent reason for consultation is a trauma, the symptoms are not consistent with those of a normal blow and do not justify the intensity or duration of the pain, it doesn’t go away, it progresses over time, it can wake the child up at night and eventually a lump appears”.

