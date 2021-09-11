“He is a victim of what happens with the team”: this is how Jorge Ramos defended Funes Mori with El Tri

Video: Courtesy ESPN

Rogelio Funes Mori It has been in the eye of the hurricane for the past few weeks. The goals that have been lost with Mexico in the first round of eliminatory matches they have provoked multiple criticisms against him. However, there are aspects that are not taken into account when analyzing their performance. So did he know Jorge Ramos in the program Spicy Soccer from ESPN.

“You cannot point to a forward who is given one or two chances per game to send it inside. It has to be amazingly effective in a player who was never amazing. Funes Mori is a victim of what happens with the team. To get to the goal is a ‘everything’. As a team, on the goal side, Mexico is not a everything“, Qualified the journalist.

Ramos also stressed that El Tri has not shown the expected level, but also reiterated his confidence in Gerardo Martino. “The criticisms are correct, because the Mexican team he has not played well. Mexico has the obligation to be superior to its rivals, fundamentally the game against Jamaica at the height of Mexico and with all the absences. Mexico lacks soccer volume. I am convinced that at some point you will find it because I believe in it. Tata Martino”.

Jorge Ramos was benevolent with Rogelio Funes Mori (Photo: EFE / Twitter @ JorgeRamosFUT)

The arrival of Rogelio Funes Mori to the Mexican National Team was seen, at first, as a kind of salvation. After trying other elements, such as your own Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, the Argentine helmsman was not convinced by any. He even got to the point of using Hirving Lozano in that position during some games.

The fact that Funes Mori acquired Mexican nationality just at such a tense moment fit the bill: Martino did not hesitate to call him from the first moment. The great problem of the cycle seemed to find a solution.

After a goalscoring debut against Nigeria, Funes Mori gradually faded. In the gold Cup, he scored three times, but his goals were missed in the most important matches of the summer event. In contrast, Henry Martín fulfilled his obligations in Tokyo 2020, a situation that put him back in the direct fight for ownership. Raul Jimenez managed to recover from skull fracture who suffered last year and, after nine months off the courts, returned to activity with the Wolverhampton of the Premier League.

Funes Mori let go two goals against Jamaica and Costa Rica. (Photo: Mayela López / Reuters)

The bomb He had certain opportunities to neither manage to establish himself as a permanent fixture. Then, after what was seen in Olympic Games added to his good moment in the America, regained the confidence necessary to contest the position.

The failures of Funes Mori in the first games (Jamaica and Costa Rica) They reopened the debate about who is the most capable player to occupy the front of the attack. To spice up the discussion, Martín scored the providential winning goal against the caribbean.

Funes Mori has made contributions to other aspects of the game, highlighted the journalist Ciro Procuna. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Other analysts have agreed with Jorge Ramos in the aspect of the strong questions that the Twin. For instance, Ciro Procuna also mentioned in ESPN that the forward has contributed in other facets of the game: activate your teammates, drop balls and put goal assists. However, this lack of effectiveness in the face of the framework has not gone unnoticed at any time and has earned him numerous criticisms that are exacerbated by his status as naturalized.

Even the rivals have made use of this circumstance: “We are going to play against some Mexicans and against an Argentine,” declared the president of the Panamanian Federation, Manuel Arias. As long as the goals continue without falling, it is difficult to think that those voices find calm. Funes Mori knows it and has mentioned that the criticisms are part of having accepted the call. Jorge Ramos provides an indispensable clue: not everything depends on him.

