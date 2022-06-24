“He is bankrupt and spent the money on girls”: the unexpected statement about Floyd Mayweather’s fortune

Floyd Mayweather is one of the richest athletes of all time.

Throughout his professional career, and even outside the ring, Floyd Mayweather He has always boasted of his fortune. The famous boxer 45 years often use social networks to show their millions of dollars, jewelry, luxury goods and expensive eccentricities. Although in recent days, rumors have begun to spread that his financial situation is not the best and they accuse him of being in bankruptcy.

It all started with a post on Instagram that launched the youtuber and boxer Logan Paul a couple of weeks ago, where he recalled the fight he starred in against Mayweather last year and left a message about payment. “A year ago today I faced Floyd Mayweather. It’s hard to beat him, but even harder to collect money from him. Who should he fight next?“, wrote.

That post aroused suspicions that Money He did not fulfill his part of the deal and, as if that were not enough, Logan Paul’s brother added fuel to the fire with his latest statements. In an interview for entrepreneur Rub Moore’s podcast, Jake Paul said that Mayweather is broke.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul met in an exhibition boxing match that took place in June 2021 in Miami (Photo: AP)

“Floyd is bankrupt. I’ve been saying it all along. I think he probably spent it on the girls he pays to be around him.”commented the youngest of the brothers Paul.

Mayweatherwho went undefeated in his 50-fight career and was recently inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame, has a fortune valued at $450 million. As reported Forbeshas accumulated more than $1.1 billion throughout his professional career and with the last exhibition fights he made having already retired. Recently, he bragged about winning money on a bet against Canelo Alvarez.

Floyd Mayweather photographed with Gallienne Nabila, one of his last official girlfriends (Photo: Grosby Group)

On his relationship with women, Money He has been shown with different couples in all these years and there was an opportunity in which he said that he used money to carry out his romances, although he clarified that he doesn’t need to pay girls to be with him. “I never do anything for free. I don’t even have free sex… either she pays or I pay. I’m not a scammer, I’m like a sponsor… I put the money behind you to take you to the next levelif you’re willing to go to the next level,” Mayweather said in 2019.

