“He is in the elite”: Tata Martino was supported by the coach of Ecuador

Gerardo “Tata” Martino was defended by the Ecuadorian coach (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

After having fallen in the friendly match against Uruguaand by a score of three by zero, Gerardo Martino was harshly criticized. Although various characters spoke about his resignation, Gustavo Alfarocoach of the Ecuadorian National Team, affirmed that Martino is part of the elite of the technical directors in the world and trusted him so that Mexico performs well during the World Cup the Qatar 2022.

During the press conference prior to the match to be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, the Argentine strategist downplayed Mexico’s loss to Uruguay and defended Martino’s sports project. In the same sense, he cataloged the Tricolor as one of the best mixes in the world.

“Tata he is in the elite because he has shown it. He has had the ability to adapt to everything and he has had to be in Paraguay, which was not important and made it competitive. He went to clubs like Newell’s where he was champion, in Argentina he did a great job, in Atlanta he put together a team from scratch and was champion. I have no doubt that he will have a good World Cup”he stated before the media.

In their most recent match, Mexico fell to the Uruguay team (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

His position contradicted the people who suggested as a viable option the resignation of the Argentine 170 days before the start of the World Cup. And it is that after having shown a slight improvement against the Nigeria team, the football display exhibited in the match against Uruguay raised doubts about the performance that Mexico could prove during the World Cup.

Although on numerous occasions the defense was widely surpassed by the striker Edinson CavaniAlfaro assured that Uruguay was not a much better team than Mexico. On the contrary, placed the two combined at the same level of competitionalthough historically the charrúas, together with Brazil and Argentina, have been above the national teams of the continent.

“Mexico had a result against Uruguay, which is a strong team that has a hierarchy. I don’t think it has gone over Mexico. Uruguay is a good team that is tough for anyone because it is a risky rival and in the same way Mexico is a risky rival for us. For me the game of Mexico is a nice game because it is going to demand a high level of demand from us”, he affirmed.

Mexico is forced to improve its performance against the Ecuador team (Photo: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

For his part, during the appearance he gave to the media before facing Uruguay, Gerardo Martino spoke on the critics that he has received from followers and experts. Although he acknowledged that the voices against him have been constant for the past 12 months, he denied that his stance on leaving the bench over the uneven results has changed.

“I said it a year ago. If I was hoping that the reviews that started last year or so could be modified and I said no, because it is installed this way. Changing coach is the easiest and analysis the most difficult. We resort to the simplest thing, which is to modify a trainer and bring in another. We must avoid this and more because we have a World Cup”he reiterated.

With the pressure on their shoulders, given the urgency to improve the team’s performance in the final stage towards the Qatar World Cupwill face another of the Conmebol teams that achieved their pass to the contest. Ecuador will be his last plaintiff rival before facing the group stage of the Concacaf Nations League against Suriname and Jamaica.

