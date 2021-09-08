“He is misinformed”, Mauricio Ymay defended Rogelio Funes Mori for controversial comment by Manuel Arias

Mauricio Ymay declared that Manuel Arias has no information about Funes Mori (Photo: Facebook / @Mauricio Ymay / Twitter @ alejoagrazal278)

The match between Panama and Mexico, corresponding to the third day of the qualifiers dand the Concacaf Course to Qatar 2022 It will be this Wednesday at 19:05 hours (Central Mexico Time). The match will take place at the Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium, located in the Panamanian city.

History marks that Central American qualifiers will be remembered for controversial statements or where players from different countries heat up the previous crash to the dispute to score points. So did Manuel Arias, president of the Panamanian Soccer Federation, who left a comment that the commenter of ESPN, Mauricio Imay, it did not seem to him.

Arias, at a press conference, argued that Panama can beat Mexico and he asserted that his players will go out onto the field against ten Mexicans and one Argentine. Eleven players will come out on the court, well they will go out to play against some Mexicans and Argentines to the field, but we are going to go out to play humbly ”commented the manager.

The president of the Panamanian Football Federation (Fepafut), Manuel Arias, declared that Panama will play against Mexicans and an Argentinean prior to the match on day three of the World Cup (Photo: EFE / Welcome Velasco)

Mauricio Ymay, on ESPN, made it clear that the ram of the Tricolor complies with all the guarantees and rights that any other person born in Mexican territory “It seems you don’t have the information very clear. It surprises me because we are talking about a president of a federation. Rogelio Funes Mori is Mexican. It does not have to make that exception ”, argued the chronicler.

In the same way, he added that these types of comments are nothing new for him. Tri, since they often occur, since the match is not only within the green rectangle “This type of statements are normal. The World Cup qualifying play inside of the court and outside her with those comments. They try to heat up the commitment”, The communicator sentenced.

At the same time, he downloaded importance for the national teams, where he said that they have to be in charge of winning the game and improving “They have to focus on being able to get three points. You would be getting nine points out of nine possible ”.

Rogelio Funes Mori has played the last 3 meetings with the Mexican Soccer Team as a starter (Photo: Reuters)

Lastly, he commented that the field of play of the host stadium field is in a state that is not optimal for a positive performance of the teams “Rommel Fernández’s state of play is in terrible conditions, in poor condition. The Mexican team also has to play with that, it can’t be a pretext. We have to hope that he wins. “

Recently the technical director of Costa Rica, Luis Fernando Suárez, also stated that Mexico He was a giant in a confederation of dwarves, detracting from the countries of the Concacaf.

The selective will face each other in an encounter with a past that does not exactly border on sports. The Panamanian team still recent the penalty scored against the semifinal of the 2015 Gold Cup, where after a hand committed by Roman Torres, Andrés Guarded scored from eleven steps and advanced to the final.

Mexico beat Costa Rica 1-0 in the third qualifying round heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN)

The squads reach ninety minutes after having added three points. For their part, the Panamanians beat Jamaica on a visit with a score of 3 to 0. While the Mexicans beat Costa Rica 1-0, just as visiting. The home team of match three carries 4 points, while the set led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino has added 6 units. The fourth day will take place in the month of October, in a triplet of matches.

KEEP READING:

Pumas announced reopening conditions for the University Olympic Stadium

“I’m not in Tigres to be a bank”: Florian Thauvin’s brutal comment against Piojo Herrera

How Canelo Álvarez reacted after learning about Óscar Valdez’s doping case