He is missing two teeth and his photo went viral after a UFC fight: “I am the most beautiful toothless that exists”

the swedish wrestler Miss Kianzad became the protagonist of the UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 51 event after beating her compatriot Lina Lansberg, not because of what was done inside the cage but for your celebrationwhich ended up traveling the world through social networks.

For the bantamweight category, both fighters appeared at the UFC Apex in the North American city to face each other in the co-main event of the evening and, after three rounds, Banzai was the one He won the victory by unanimous decision of the judges.

Despite the intensity that was experienced in the octagon, the confrontation in question went viral after a photo emerged of the native of Helsingborg (500 kilometers from Oslo) celebrating without the two front teeth.

The image quickly began to circulate on social networks and many users surrendered to it: “I didn’t even realize that!”a surprised fan commented through Twitter. “I hope the organization pays the dentist’s bill”considered another, while a third launched: “I hope they get a bonus to fix his teeth.”

Seeing the importance and repercussion that her photo generated, the 30-year-old fighter decided to clarify the situation with a message that she published on her official accounts: “Guys, I just want to make something clear. I’ve been toothless for about four years.”

“I’m only showing my mouth on fight days because I really I think I’m the prettiest toothless there is ha ha ha. So please, I don’t want any more messages from dentists in my private message box,” Kianzad joked.

As for the matchup, Pannie beat her compatriot Lina Lansberg again almost ten years later in what was a rematch that has been long in coming. That December 29, 2012, in what was her third fight as a professional in the world of MMA, the Swede prevailed by a technical knockout in the third round of the event New Year’s Bash 1.

In this 2022 and competing in the most prestigious company in the world of mixed martial arts, the end was the same but the resolution was not. Both came to hear the final bell and it was the judges who, for unanimous decisiongave victory to Kianzad, who He reaped his fourth victory in his last five presentations.

In the other side, Elbow Queen sumo his second consecutive loss after having fallen on January 25, 2020 against Sara McMann by the same route at UFC Fight Night 166.

