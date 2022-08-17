He is Muslim, fought against terrorists, writes with a woman’s name and defends Rushdie

Yasmin Khadra. Soldier and writer. (Getty Images)

Yasmina Khadra he is an international best seller, he knows it, and he says it. If you look at him as you pass by, he looks like a tough guy, the soldier with the machine gun in his hand and his foot in the mud that he was. But ¿Yasmina? How come this man is called Yasmina?

The name, precisely, has to do with that: Yasmine before it was called Mohammed Moulessehoul, and was a commander in the fight against Islamic rebels in Algeria. He didn’t change gender: he decided he didn’t want to censor his books and for what he wrote he could be punished. So he used his wife’s name. And bye.

That’s the man that now, when Infobae Let’s read When asked about the attack on Salman Rushdie, he says that “As long as violence is instrumentalized with the exclusive purpose of silencing thought, it will end up dehumanizing us.” He otherwise he had said it in his Arge Trilogyl: “Since terrorism has put religion in the forefront of sedition simple people do not know to which saint to entrust themselves”.

Or more brutally: “ Fundamentalism has already turned faith into a cult of charlatanism” .

As he did well with books, when he left the army and “come out of the closet”, Mohammed -born in Algeria in 1955- kept the name of Yasmine. usually say who is the soldier and the drag queen of literature. He has fought with arms and with the pen against Islamic fundamentalism and he has done so from within Islam. Nobody is going to tell him that he is not a Muslim and nobody is going to tell him that his daughters have to cover their heads or that he cannot flirt with women. ”I am a practicing Muslim . What I don’t understand is how these young people (integralists) impose their interpretation on others”, he was able to say.

Now, with the attack on Salman Rushdie leaves room for doubt about the attacker’s motivations but none about his own ideas: “It is about the execution of a fatwa or an isolated act perpetrated by a frustrated person in need of visibility ? In both cases, the aggression against the writer is a abomination. No one has the right to make an attempt on another’s life.”

In his books he writes things like this, about a drug dealer who became a religious fundamentalist : “Whatever those venerable imams say, if this garbage ends up in paradise, I’m going to have it cut by a plumber”.

They are hard, dark books, without any political correctness. There is a tired, violent and righteous detective and many corrupt officials. There are homosexuals; the detective – an alter ego of the writer? – does not like them. There is always the condemnation of Islamic fundamentalism: “We are entering an ecstatic age, the millennium of the gurus. Civilizations are going to be swept away like crazy and we are going to go back to basics”Khadra wrote. and one of the characters seems to mock Rushdie: “A fatwa and you see yourself catapulted to the Goncourt prize. It has worked for a lot of scribblers”dice.

Now, facing the attack, Khadra account that he met Rushdie in New York in 2007. And in a kind of manifesto that he published on his networks, he says that “He knew that I was a practicing believer and I knew that he was an atheist. we respected each other because we are always convinced that the freedom of one, as long as it is not opposed to the freedom of others it’s legit.”

Khadra He maintains that “the misfortune of humanity begins when some question and condemn the way of life of others. When it comes to beliefs, challenging them is an attack on integrity. We can discuss, debate or not debate, but nothing justifies taking measures as odious as unforgivable.

A few months ago, in a chat with this chronicler, the author explained that, for him, the adherence of young people to fundamentalism has to do with something social and with something psychological .

the social: desperation before an increasingly difficult world to which they see no way out, the lack of future. And a future that cannot be accessed, she said, is best suppressed.

The psychological: the lack of communication in families, of parental love. So, she said, they look for their family on the street. “And on the street they find anything.” Jihadism gives them support, a cause, some money, he said Khadra. And they enter.

Now, in his writing, perplexed by the attack on Salman Rushdie, Yasmina Khadrathe soldier , concludes: “Intolerance is barbarism in the making. Suppress lucidity. (….) there is only one true, fair and essential reason: LIVE AND LET LIVE BECAUSE NOBODY HAS THE TRUTH”.

