“He is not a champion and cannot be a leader”: the fierce criticism of Dybala from a former Italian scorer

“The most important change is that Paulo Dybala’s contract will not be renewed. With the signings we made in January, with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic, Paulo’s position changed, he is no longer the center of our project. That’s why we prefer to make this decision.” With those words, Maurizio Arrivabene, CEO of Juventus, put an end to the novel that had the Cordovan footballer as the main protagonist.

This news shook Italy and one of the first to express himself on the subject and support the decision of the Old lady was Antonio Cassanofootballer with a past in Real Madrid and the Italian National Team.

“Dybala for me is not a champion, he cannot be a leader in Juventus and if they do not renew his contract with him, it is good. I think the bianconeri as a club they have given much more than what the Argentine has given to the team. He has never been decisive in important matches”, remarked the Baby about the Laguna Larga native during a broadcast on Twitch along with other glories of the National, like Daniele Adami and Christian Vieri. The striker, who arrived in Turin from Palermo seven seasons ago, won 12 titles with the black and white shirt: three Italian Super Cups, five Serie A and four Italian Cups.

It is worth noting that the negotiations with the 10 had already been dilating for some time, when the footballer would have been put on the table with a contract with figures that did not convince the striker and his environment, since an important part depended on some objectives. Despite the fact that he suffered some muscle injuries throughout the season, Dybala has played 29 games, in which he contributed 13 goals and 6 assists.

One of those interested in hiring him is Inter, current Calcio champion. However, according to Cassano, his economic pretensions would distance him from the Neroazzurrowhom he advised to stay with the striker of the Chilean team: “If the you If I had offered him ten million, he would have had to close in eight. So I don’t know if he will go to Inter. I would keep Sanchez”. By keeping the pass in his possession, Paulo is looked upon with interest by several of Europe’s top clubs, including England’s Manchester United and Chelsea, Barcelona and Spain’s Atletico Madrid.

After ruling that “Dybala is good in the Italian league, but he is not world class”, he concluded: “Players like Lautaro, who has just renewed, or Brozovic, who is in talksWhat will they say about Dybala, who would arrive at the age of 29 and then Inter put 8 million euros on the table immediately?.

This is not the first time that the Baby points hard against the Argentine. At the beginning of last year he stated: “I have the feeling that when they put pressure on him, he pees on himself. And then he asks for 10 million per season. But please…”

“All his coaches at Juventus did not consider it necessary. So I wonder if he is a champion or a great player. For me he is not a champion, he does not make a difference. He has good goals like I saw Di Natale do, Insigne. But if you want to take Juventus’ 10, you have to be at a higher level, ”he outlined at the time.

